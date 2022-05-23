UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Pitched ‘Winnable’ Fight for Comeback

Conor McGregor said he wants a 170-pound title bout for his UFC comeback, but Henry Cejudo thinks he should take a fight against a name like Tony Ferguson.

During a recent episode of “The Triple C & Schmo Show,” Cejudo pitched Ferguson’s name. “El Cucuy,” 38, is on an 0-4 skid, which includes a brutal head kick KO loss to Michael Chandler earlier this month at UFC 274.

The former two-division UFC champion said McGregor needs to “win a damn fight,” and competing against Ferguson is “winnable.”

“I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him. I think that fight is winnable for Conor,” Cejudo said via MMA Junkie. “He cannot be taking these high-level competitions. He’s gonna get hurt. He’s gonna continue to keep getting hurt. I think, he goes up with Tony and then maybe – of course he’s a cash cow – give him whoever he wants at 55 or 70, but I think he needs to get his feet wet. At least f*cking win, man. Win a damn fight.”

“Notorious” broke his fibula last July at UFC 264 during his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, Nevada. Around 10 months later and McGregor could be closing in on his Octagon return.

Cejudo Recently Critiqued McGregor’s Boxing

If fight fans follow “Triple C” on Twitter, they may have noticed him occasionally critiquing McGregor’s training videos. For example, Notorious posted a video on May 19 of himself hitting mitts, and Cejudo commented on the clip:

“MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It’s hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches. – Sincerely the [goat].”

Cejudo Was Critical of McGregor’s Skillset, Said He Has ‘A Lot of Flaws’

During the recent episode of his podcast, Triple C went in on Notorious’ skillset. In short, Cejudo is not impressed with the Irishman’s game, specifically his wrestling. He suggested that McGregor hire a “teacher” to live with him who will spend his time breaking down and improving McGregor’s abilities.

“It’s crazy because there’s a lot of flaws that he has,” Cejudo said. “As good as he was in the past, there’s still a lot of flaws that he has that he’s still not fixing. So I’m still not sold on that chump.”

“Show some damn wrestling, show takedown defense,” Triple C continued. “If I was Conor McGregor with all that money that you have, have somebody to live with you full time where they’re with you, they’re dissecting you, and they’re making wrestling fun. He needs to find a teacher that could really teach him. Not a coach, a teacher. And then once you find that teacher that can really teach him, and then you put it into practice where you’re actually going live and things of that nature.”

McGregor (22-6) is 0-2 in his last two UFC appearances, losing to Dustin Poirier back to back. Further, the Irishman is 1-3 in his last four MMA matches, defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO and dropping a lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth-round neck crank.