Conor McGregor Is ‘Washed Up’ & Has ‘No Balls,’ UFC Star Says

Top UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson had some choice words for Irish superstar Conor McGregor on Sunday. “El Cucuy” is currently ranked No. 3 in the division and is currently campaigning for a December fight against Bellator import Michael Chandler.

Ferguson is no stranger to calling out the No. 4 ranked lightweight, McGregor. And he took to Twitter on Sunday to rip “Notorious” in typical El Cucuy style, jamming as much as he could in the 280-character tweet limit. He wrote:

“No Balls To Fight A Top Contender. @TheNotoriousMMA you’re washed up laddy. It’s Improper TUF 13 Bish’. Champ S*** Only. You Will Always Be A Replica, Coward. Congrats On The Success #TheItalianJob. -CSO- See you soon Leprechaun. -Champ.”

The tweet also contained a GIF of Ferguson inside the Octagon. See below:

No Balls To Fight A Top Contender. @TheNotoriousMMA you’re washed up laddy. It’s Improper TUF 13 Bish’ 🌱 Champ Shit Only™️ You Will Always Be A Replica, Coward. Congrats On The Success # TheItalianJob ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 See you soon Leprechaun. -Champ 🕴 pic.twitter.com/n7KtctUNCv — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 15, 2020

Ferguson’s remark about McGregor not fighting a top contender was likely made because Notorious accepted a challenge from former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday night.

“RDA” returned to the lightweight division after fighting at 170 pounds for three-and-a-half years. Dos Anjos, who is not yet ranked at lightweight, took on No. 7 ranked lightweight Paul Felder during the main event of UFC Vegas 14 on November 14 and won via split decision. He will likely take Felder’s No. 7 spot in the rankings when they’re updated on Tuesday.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, dos Anjos called out McGregor. Notorious took to Twitter later that night to respond to RDA’s callout, accepting the challenge.

It is important to note that McGregor has been linked to a fight with No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier for January 23, 2021. Notorious also tweeted that he wants to fight “The Diamond” first, and then he’s “down for it all.”

