Conor McGregor Officially Signs Contract for UFC Return: Report

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has officially signed the fight contract for his UFC return, according to McGregor’s outlet, The Mac Life. Although the bout has not been officially announced the UFC, it appears that “Notorious” will rematch No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021.

This fight will mark McGregor’s first fight since defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January of this year. Notorious is currently ranked No. 4 in the division and his bout with “The Diamond” will mark the Irishman’s return to the lightweight division.

McGregor has not fought at lightweight since his match with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 18.

Poirier is coming off a victory over No. 5 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker earlier this year and he will have a chance to avenge his loss to Notorious. The two fought in 2014 at featherweight and McGregor won by first-round TKO.

Notorious appeared to have verified the news from The Mac Life, sharing the article via Instagram Story.

This story is still developing.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’