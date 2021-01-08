2 UFC Stars vs. Conor McGregor: ‘Demolish Them Both!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is feeling so good about himself ahead of UFC 257 later this month that the 32-year-old Irishman declared he’d “absolutely destroy” himself in a fight if such a thing were possible. McGregor posted his thoughts via social media on Friday. The fighter compared himself today vs. two past versions of McGregor, including the one that stopped Donald Cerrone last year at UFC 246 and the one that became the first-ever UFC “champ champ” against Eddie Alvarez back in 2016.

McGregor posted, “Cerrone McGregor Vs Alvarez McGregor. I’d destroy both these versions of myself. And Together. And I’m not messing. Absolutely demolish them both. 16 days!”

So it would seem McGregor believes he could defeat both past versions of himself in separate prizefights, and that he could also do the same thing fighting both McGregors at the same time.

Conor McGregor sizing up Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/OXCvo5XVlX — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) January 8, 2021

Obviously, that kind of thing could never happen in real life, outside theoretical time loops depicted in CW’s “The Flash” or the multiverse theory used in the 2018 animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, but it still seems like one of the boldest “Mystic Mac” predictions yet.

McGregor takes on Poirier in an important lightweight battle at UFC 257 on January 23.

McGregor defeated Poirier in less than two minutes when the two stalwarts met in a featherweight contest in 2014, but both fighters believe they have what it takes to win the rematch.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 takes place on January 23 in Abu Dhabi. The fight will be streamed live on pay-per-view in the U.S. via ESPN+.

