Controversy Rages After Death of Boxing Legend [LOOK]

Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on Saturday at age 66 according to a post made by Hagler’s wife Kay on the boxing champ’s official Facebook Fan Club page. The news was later confirmed by Associated Press. Hagler is one of the most celebrated fighters in boxing history, but it’s a post on Instagram made before his death by one of Hagler’s biggest boxing rivals that has caused a major controversy to rage across the Internet about the former middleweight champion’s passing.

About an hour before Hagler’s passing was announced, Thomas “Hitman” Hearns posted, “A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family. He’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!”

Speculation Runs Rampant

That led some to speculate about the cause of death and some to even speculate about the motives of people reporting what Hearns had posted before Hagler died.

For example, boxing journalist Michelle Joy Phelps reposted what Hearns put on Instagram, and some on social media immediately erupted against her.

Phelps posted, “Just before Marvin Hagler’s Passing, Tommy Hearns said this is why he was in the ICU.”

Just before Marvin Hagler’s Passing, Tommy Hearns said this is why he was in the ICU 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CyoekDm08H — Michelle Joy Phelps (@MichellePhelps) March 13, 2021

Some users claimed the report was “shameful” and part of some kind of “anti-vax agenda”.

I’m not pushing anything. It’s what Tommy said was the cause. So if Tommy has said it was a heart attack, would you be mad even if it wasn’t fully confirmed? I’m simply posting what his friend posted as the cause. — Michelle Joy Phelps (@MichellePhelps) March 14, 2021

It’s important to note that Hearns never claimed to be sharing the cause of death. In fact, Hearns never even posted Hagler had died, and he never revealed what “vaccine” he was talking about.

All those important details have been assumed, and it has led to a rash of speculatory posts all across the Internet.

So a perfectly healthy Marvin Hagler who had the "vaccine" has sadly passed away. 2 weeks after having the perfectly safe, fully tested for humans vaccine that's still under trial until 2023. Am I the only one who's finding this all very absurd? pic.twitter.com/ecuRJNdoqU — Steven Bishop (@bigbish1885) March 14, 2021

Still, some users have run rampant with the idea in full force. Retired boxer Mark Prince posted his concerns about the vaccine after seeing Hearns’ post, too.

Prince even claimed Hagler’s death somehow proved people were being “used as the guinea pigs”.

Im proper gutted!! the Great Marvin Hagler dies after taking the vaccine!

Please do your own research before making a decision on putting something in your body that has not been tested properly & we r being used as the guinea pigs & not told the #Truth about #vaccine pic.twitter.com/5PQdJGU9sI — Dr Mark Prince OBE (@MarkPrinceOBE) March 14, 2021

Thankfully, most of the reactions about Hagler’s passing on social media were in celebration of his life.

That seems especially important since there has not yet been any official cause of death announced by the family or anyone else.

Moreover, most of the theories around the ex-champ’s death are based on a dangerously limited amount of information gleaned from one social media post made by Hearns before Hagler’s passing.

Hearns later posted about the issue himself. He said, “Allow us to have our peace…this is not an anti-vaccine campaign…it’s outrageous to have that in mind…”.

You can read his full statement below.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Celebratory Reactions to Hagler’s Life and Death

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted that Hearns was an “icon”.

Man. Rest In Peace, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. A boxing legend. An icon. One of the very best. And one half of one of the greatest rounds in the history of any fight sport. Damn. pic.twitter.com/vAGG9L2Kgc — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 14, 2021

Chris Mannix shared what “Sugar” Ray Leonard had to say after hearing of his rival’s passing.

Mannix posted, “Talked to @SugarRayLeonard tonight about Marvin Hagler, his middleweight rival who passed away on Saturday at age 66. Said Leonard of their epic 1987 war, “it was the closest I’ve been to death.”

Talked to @SugarRayLeonard tonight about Marvin Hagler, his middleweight rival who passed away on Saturday at age 66. Said Leonard of their epic 1987 war, “it was the closest I’ve been to death.” — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 14, 2021

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts, too.

Retired champ Oscar De La Hoya called Hagler “one of the greatest to ever step in the ring”.

Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous pic.twitter.com/RNgVym0CdC — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 14, 2021

The Boxing Writers Association of America shared its condolences as a group.

The @boxingwriters mourns the death of the Great Marvelous Marvin Hagler pic.twitter.com/VA7OEg8WZY — BWAA (@boxingwriters) March 14, 2021

Hagler was one of the most decorated and beloved champions in boxing history.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman might have said it best though.

Kellerman posted, “Hard to explain what a big deal #MarvelousMarvinHagler was in the 1980s. He was Mike Tyson before there was a Mike Tyson. The best AND the baddest. For people in my generation, this one hits hard. RIP champ.”

Hard to explain what a big deal #MarvelousMarvinHagler was in the 1980s. He was Mike Tyson before there was a Mike Tyson. The best AND the baddest. For people in my generation, this one hits hard. RIP champ. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) March 14, 2021

Whatever online controversy exists right now about the boxing legend’s sudden death over the weekend, the combat sports world is sure to unite over one idea in particular: Hagler was one of its greatest champions, and he will be sorely missed.

