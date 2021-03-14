Controversy Rages After Death of Boxing Legend [LOOK]

Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler

Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on Saturday at age 66 according to a post made by Hagler’s wife Kay on the boxing champ’s official Facebook Fan Club page. The news was later confirmed by Associated Press. Hagler is one of the most celebrated fighters in boxing history, but it’s a post on Instagram made before his death by one of Hagler’s biggest boxing rivals that has caused a major controversy to rage across the Internet about the former middleweight champion’s passing.

About an hour before Hagler’s passing was announced, Thomas “Hitman” Hearns posted, “A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family. He’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!”

Speculation Runs Rampant

That led some to speculate about the cause of death and some to even speculate about the motives of people reporting what Hearns had posted before Hagler died.

For example, boxing journalist Michelle Joy Phelps reposted what Hearns put on Instagram, and some on social media immediately erupted against her.

Phelps posted, “Just before Marvin Hagler’s Passing, Tommy Hearns said this is why he was in the ICU.”

Some users claimed the report was “shameful” and part of some kind of “anti-vax agenda”.

It’s important to note that Hearns never claimed to be sharing the cause of death. In fact, Hearns never even posted Hagler had died, and he never revealed what “vaccine” he was talking about.

All those important details have been assumed, and it has led to a rash of speculatory posts all across the Internet.

Still, some users have run rampant with the idea in full force. Retired boxer Mark Prince posted his concerns about the vaccine after seeing Hearns’ post, too.

Prince even claimed Hagler’s death somehow proved people were being “used as the guinea pigs”.

Thankfully, most of the reactions about Hagler’s passing on social media were in celebration of his life.

That seems especially important since there has not yet been any official cause of death announced by the family or anyone else.

Moreover, most of the theories around the ex-champ’s death are based on a dangerously limited amount of information gleaned from one social media post made by Hearns before Hagler’s passing.

Hearns later posted about the issue himself. He said, “Allow us to have our peace…this is not an anti-vaccine campaign…it’s outrageous to have that in mind…”.

You can read his full statement below.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Celebratory Reactions to Hagler’s Life and Death

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted that Hearns was an “icon”.

Chris Mannix shared what “Sugar” Ray Leonard had to say after hearing of his rival’s passing.

Mannix posted, “Talked to @SugarRayLeonard tonight about Marvin Hagler, his middleweight rival who passed away on Saturday at age 66. Said Leonard of their epic 1987 war, “it was the closest I’ve been to death.”

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts, too.

Retired champ Oscar De La Hoya called Hagler “one of the greatest to ever step in the ring”.

The Boxing Writers Association of America shared its condolences as a group.

Hagler was one of the most decorated and beloved champions in boxing history.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman might have said it best though.

Kellerman posted, “Hard to explain what a big deal #MarvelousMarvinHagler was in the 1980s. He was Mike Tyson before there was a Mike Tyson. The best AND the baddest. For people in my generation, this one hits hard. RIP champ.”

Whatever online controversy exists right now about the boxing legend’s sudden death over the weekend, the combat sports world is sure to unite over one idea in particular: Hagler was one of its greatest champions, and he will be sorely missed.

