Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead: One of Boxing’s ‘Four Kings’

Retired boxing legend and former middleweight world champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler is dead. According to a post made by Hagler’s wife Kay on his official Facebook page, Hagler died at age 66 unexpectedly at his home in New Hampshire.

Hagler is a former professional boxing champion who compiled a record of 62-3-2 from 1973 to 1987. Hagler is considered by most boxing historians to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time. He’s frequently listed as the greatest middleweight champion ever, and he is best remembered as being one of the “four kings” of boxing’s last great era as described by George Kimball alongside Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran.

Hagler retired from boxing after losing via split decision to Leonard in 1986. It was one of the most controversial fights in boxing history, and the 12-round slugfest remains one of the most frequently debated contests in the sport.

According to a post made by Hearns just about an hour before Hagler’s passing was announced on Facebook, Hager was rushed to the ICU “due to the effects of the vaccine”.

