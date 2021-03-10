Dana White Reveals All-Time Favorite UFC Fighter

UFC president Dana White revealed his all-time favorite UFC fighter, and it’s probably who you think it is. White told Mike Tyson and Zab Judah on the latest episode of the “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson” podcast that UFC superstar Conor McGregor was his favorite UFC fighter.

“I mean it’s hard to not say Conor McGregor,” White said. “Conor McGregor comes out and puts on a great show. The world goes crazy, and the whole world is buzzing when that guy fights.”

White Confirms Next Fight for McGregor

McGregor lost his last fight against Dustin Poirier, but White confirmed on the podcast that the third fight between “Notorious” and “The Diamond” was on the way.

“They’re going to fight again,” White said.

McGregor and Poirier are tied 1-1. Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round knockout at UFC 257 in January, but McGregor had defeated Poirier by first-round stoppage back in 2014.

Now, the two fighters seem to be on a collision course for an epic summer showdown.

McGregor has been adamant since the loss at UFC 257 that he wants the immediate rematch. Poirier has expressed several times that he’d welcome the fight, too

Now, White has confirmed it’s the UFC’s plan.

Why McGregor Makes Sense as White’s Favorite Fighter

McGregor makes sense as White’s all-time favorite UFC fighter. He’s the biggest superstar the sport has ever seen, and he’s sold more UFC pay-per-views than any other fighter in history.

Those two facts alone would probably be enough to earn White’s ardor all by themselves, but McGregor is also one of the most decorated UFC champions in history.

McGregor was the first fighter to simultaneously hold two divisional championships at the same time, and he’s one of only seven fighters in UFC history to win championships in two different weight classes ever.

So White’s choice of McGregor makes a ton of sense, even if he technically probably shouldn’t have favorites.

