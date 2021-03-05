Help for Conor McGregor: ‘I Have a Few Tips for You’

Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler came over to the UFC last year hoping to pick a fight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, but now the 34-year-old American is offering his help for the Irishman to get back on track. Chandler responded to McGregor’s recent post about checking leg kicks in the assumed third fight against Dustin Poirier later this year by offering McGregor some free tips about how to actually perform the move.

Chandler posted, “Checking leg kicks is easy…I have a few tips for you. Holler at me.”

Checking leg kicks is easy. @thenotoriousmma I have a few tips for you. Holler at me. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 3, 2021

Huge UFC Lightweight Showdowns Loom

Chandler is either seriously offering his help to McGregor, is trolling the ex-UFC “champ champ” or some combination of both. Whatever the case, the 34-year-old American has always believed he could beat McGregor in a prizefight, and it would seem probable the new UFC star would still be hoping to get that chance.

McGregor lost to Poirier at UFC 257 by second-round knockout. The UFC’s most popular fighter seemed to have his way early in the fight, but the American turned things around quickly in the second round by using some devastating calf-kicks.

Meanwhile, Chandler won his UFC debut in the co-main event of that same card by scoring a massive knockout against dangerous contender Dan Hooker.

Chandler recently broke down on social media the techniques he used to beat Hooker at UFC 257. You can watch that video below.

Chandler is currently ranked higher than McGregor in the UFC’s official lightweight rankings. Chandler is ranked No. 4 at 155 pounds while McGregor is ranked No. 6.

Curiously, McGregor is still ranked No. 15 on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list.

Done it all, still here. https://t.co/mSuJHaN4O4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2021

Regardless, McGregor, Chandler and several other top 155-pound stars would all seem to be on their way to duking it out to decide the fate of the lightweight division now that undefeated champ Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired.

Other top 155-pound stars include Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Tony Ferguson. It’s a solid group of stars, perhaps even the best top portion of any division in the UFC today.

So Chandler offered McGregor a few tips on how to check those kicks better in his presumed third fight against Poirier, but the American stalwart will ultimately hope to be the last man standing in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division.

