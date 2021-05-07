Dana White Hit With Wild Claim: ‘Gets to F*** Fighters’

According to an MMA legend’s coach, UFC president Dana White has been having intimate relations with fighters signed to the promotion.

Last week, news broke that The Ultimate Fighter season one middleweight winner Diego Sanchez was released by the UFC days before his scheduled fight with Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 this Saturday.

According to Yahoo Sport’s Kevin Iole, Sanchez was cut from the promotion after his team, including his coach and manager Joshua Fabia, would not “confirm to the UFC that Sanchez was not suffering from either short-term or long-term medical issues.”

In Iole’s interview with White after Sanchez’s release, White said he had an “incredible, amazing relationship with Diego.” However, the UFC president blasted Fabia, calling him a “creep” and saying that he’s been “controlling” Sanchez’s life.

Fabia has taken a lot of flack from the MMA community, with individuals taking issue with his coaching abilities and approach to Sanchez’s fighting career. Watch a video of Fabia chasing fighters around a cage with a knife:

According to Iole, Fabia told the Nevada State Athletic Commission that he had taught Sanchez a choke that he could use to paralyze or kill his opponent. As per the report, Fabia made the comment before “Nightmare’s” fight with Michael Chiesa in July 2019. Sanchez lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Speaking with John Gibson this week, Fabia fired back at White. He made the wild accusation about White, as well as UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby, saying via LowKickMMA.com, “Why isn’t nobody talking about, that the reckoning happened, and that Dana White gets to f*** fighters? How many female fighters has he had sex with? How many female fighters has Sean Shelby had sex with? This is the truth, man.“

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

White Ripped Into Fabia During His Interview With Iole

While speaking with Iole after Sanchez was cut from the UFC, White ripped into Fabia. He brought up the video of Fabia chasing fighters with a knife, as well as the video of Fabia arguing with UFC employees about not feeling respected.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him,” White said. “You saw the video of him chasing guys in the Octagon with a knife. How [expletive] nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the [fighter-broadcaster] production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is bats*** nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Sanchez Give His Take on What Went Down With the UFC

In a video posted to Instagram on April 30, Sanchez gave his take on why he was cut from the UFC. He said that the UFC’s chief business operator, Hunter Campbell, sent him an email asking for Sanchez to confirm that he wasn’t experiencing any “neurological issues” or long-term effects stemming from his UFC career.

Dating back to 2005, Sanchez fought in the UFC 32 times. His last bought was in September 2020, a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews.

Sanchez said via MMA Junkie, “My advisers told me, ‘Basically what they’re trying to do is, right before you finish your last fight, they’re trying to make sure they have documentation of you saying that you never sustained anything. So basically you’re being forced, being bullied into waiving your medical rights, possible (UFC) medical liabilities.'”

READ NEXT: Fighters React to Kamaru Usman’s KO of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261