UFC Legend Shares Surprising News: ‘Free At Last’

On Thursday night, The Ultimate Fighter Season one middleweight winner and 32-fight UFC veteran Diego Sanchez took to Instagram to reveal that he is “free at last.”

“Nightmare” was scheduled to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8, however he was pulled from the card. The reasoning remains unknown.

A day after the news broke, Sanchez shared the cryptic “free at last” Instagram Story. He tagged several MMA promotions: Bellator MMA, ONE Championship and BRAVE Combat Federation. Sanchez also tagged bare-knuckle boxing promotion Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, as well as boxing promoter Teresa Tapia.

Although nothing has been confirmed by the UFC, it appears that Sanchez has parted ways with the organization.

