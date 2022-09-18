Dana White Shares Gruesome Aftermath of Nasty Cut Suffered by UFC Fighter

UFC president Dana White shared before and after photos of a horrific cut suffered by Gregory Rodrigues.

This past Saturday, Rodrigues took on Chidi Njokuani on the main card of UFC Vegas 60. Rodrigues went into the bout off an impressive knockout victory over Julian Marquez in June and scored another highlight-reel finish over Njokuani with punches in the second round. There was a moment when the contest appeared to be in danger of being called off by the doctor when Njokuani opened a rough cut right above Rodrigues’ nose.

“RoboCop” managed to power through the slash and get add a second straight win, making it two and one for the year, with the sole loss coming in Feb. to Armen Petrosyan.

Following the fight, White took to his Instagram to update the fans on Rodrigues’ nasty cut. He posted two photos on his story where one is a clear view of the gnarly wound and the other after getting stitches.

You can check out both below.

MMA Community Reacts to the Horrific Cut

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave his take on Rodrigues’ incredible win, tweeting: “How TF did he come back with his face falling off?? Insane toughness, cardio, and heart right there! #UFCVegas60.”

How TF did he come back with his face falling off?? Insane toughness, cardio, and heart right there! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

Top-ranked welterweight and former title challenger Gilbert Burns weighed in with his comments: “Wow so happy for @gregory_mma his wife is 8 months pregnant! He is great guy he deserves! So happy for him! #ufcvegas61.”

UFC athlete Charles Rosa shared his thoughts, writing, “Beast mode activated RODRIGUES another amazing performance.”

‘RoboCop’ detailed what was going on in his mind during the fight in the post-fight octagon interview.

“Bro, I know one thing, I’m born for this,” Rodrigues said. “Doesn’t matter you need to kill me. But if I’m alive with that, you’ll come with me. I’m a RoboCop,” Rodrigues said. “I felt the blood coming out and then my head said man, calm down, don’t rush. But I felt Chidi (Njokuani) is a warrior. I’m grateful to fight against the greatest guys in this cage. I want to say thank you Dana, thank you Mick! That’s what I said. I’m a guy that takes a challenge. I want to go against the best so I’m here. Let’s go I’m ready to go.”

‘RoboCop’ Credited His Corner for the Comeback

During the post-fight press conference, ‘RoboCop’ talked about the moment he suffered the cut and how he managed to recover with the help of his corner.

“The cut was bad bro but the wins coming makes it worth it. I’m so happy. I always expect a fight like that. We are inside the UFC, it’s the world cup. The best fighters are here and I’m one of them. I’m just happy and grateful for everything that happened in my life. I remember being dizzy, it was very hard, I felt like, ‘what happened?’

“Then the blood started coming down and I was kind of blind trying to figure out what I’m going to do. But like I said, I want to thank my corner, these guys are amazing. They did an amazing job, they started talking with me and helped me calm down, I got back and then I started thinking I need to start something, like throw my bones or try to throw my hands to stop him a little bit.

“After that cut, anybody is going to be confident and try to finish the fight. Then I threw my hands to show him I was still in there.”