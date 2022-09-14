Ex-Fighter Goes to War With Dana White Over UFC 279 Conspiracy Theory

Former heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub recently responded to UFC president Dana White’s recent barb over a conspiracy Schaub spoke about.

When speaking with the media Tuesday night after the Contender Series, White brought up the theory that’s been floating around some parts of the MMA community. In short, some believe that the promotion manufactured the UFC 279 fight-week chaos that ensued, which ultimately led to the headliner falling apart a day before the event.

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz were originally scheduled to fight at welterweight, however Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds, seven-and-a-half pounds overweight. Because of that, the promotion moved “Borz” to the co-main event to clash with Kevin Holland, and Diaz took on fellow UFC legend Tony Ferguson to close the show.

A day before that, the UFC canceled the event’s pre-fight press conference after they had said a major scuffle broke out backstage.

Schaub and former UFC welterweight champion Pat Miletich are among voices in the MMA world that pointed to the promotion creating conflict and last-minute changes to help sell the pay-per-view.

White Said You’d Have to Be ‘Dumbest Motherf***** on the Planet’ to Believe the Conspiracy Theory, Took Jab at Schaub

White first took aim at Miletich, saying that if the ex-champion believed that the UFC told Chimaev to miss weight so they could reshuffle the card, Miletich would be “the dumbest motherf***** on the planet.”

White said the promotion was regulated by athletic commissions and that Miletich should go to a “brain clinic” if he believed they pulled off the stunt.

A media member told the UFC president that it was Schaub who was speaking about the UFC conspiracy theory. White then took a jab at “Big Brown.”

“Oh, it wasn’t Pat Miletich?” White aid. “I apologize to Pat Miletich, then. That makes sense.”

Schaub floated the conspiracy during a recent video on his “Thiccc Boy” YouTube channel entitled “The Truth Behind UFC 279.”

Schaub Had a Vicious Response to White’s Comment, Called Him a ‘Dork’ & ‘Bully’

The next day, Schaub took to Instagram to share a vicious statement aimed at White. In it, he called out the UFC president for being a “bully” and “dork,” as well as White’s lifestyle and UFC 279 as a whole.

“Oh god… here we go again,” Schaub’s statement reads. “I’ve been nothing but cool and thought you’d learn from the last time you mentioned my name and got destroyed. Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully. Always have been. You put on a pair of designer jeans and some ‘hip sneakers’ and think you’re cool. You’re still a dork with a frat bro vocabulary. Calling me and numerous people ‘dummy’ ‘dumba**’ ‘f****** idiot’ cause we have questions about ‘the chaos’ at UFC279? Also, no one is talking about *gate tickets,* I was referring to *pay per view buys* and how UFC 279 was *trending*… which you don’t release to the public, but will say ‘it went F***** great bros!’

“Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times but the sheep media you pick to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out. Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters. You need a reality check. You’re surrounded by ‘Yes men.’ You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like a**holes.

“Need I remind you, your origin story is a failed cardio kick boxing instructor who had two rich friends in high school to fund this business. Now go make a ‘cool’ video with the Nelk boys to stay relevant or have your PR team come up with a good press story to distract the fans away from fighter pay and how they have to wear those awful under armor Rock shoes and won’t see a dime. ‘Dummy’ PS. Quit stealing my shows on thicccboy network and recreating it on Fight pass, k? Also… leave Pat Miletich alone.”