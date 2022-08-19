Jorge Masvidal Has ‘Verbally Agreed’ to Fight, Big-Named UFC Opponent Says

One of UFC’s biggest stars, Jorge Masvidal, may be returning to Octagon soon, according to highly ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Burns confirmed that Masvidal has “verbally agreed” to a contest and that the UFC was working on a date. Which, according to “Durinho,” would come about sooner rather than later.

“Nothing done yet – a lot of talks about the fight with Masvidal – he verbally agreed. I did too,” Burns said via the outlet. “They’re just figuring out the date. No date yet. November was too close, … so December or January. At least I know I have an opponent. Just figuring out the date right now.”

Burns said that his top choice of date would be during UFC 281, which is slated for New York City at Madison Square Garden on November 12. But, the Brazilian said that card was too early for “Gamebred,” making December 10’s UFC 282 a more realistic possibility.

However, Durinho said he’d prefer to compete at UFC 283 in Brazil on January 21.

“No. 1 would be MSG in November, but then he said no for that date,” Burns said. “Now December or January, I can wait like 20 more days to go to Brazil. I’m looking forward to go to the Brazil card.”

Burns Wants ‘To Take His Head Off,’ Excused Masvidal 3-Fight Losing Streak

Although Masvidal has lost his last three fights in a row, Burns pointed to who he had been defeated by. Gamebred lost back-to-back championship fights to 170-pound king Kamaru Usman before dropping a unanimous decision to No. 1-ranked contender Colby Covington in March at UFC 272.

Burns said he didn’t “look down on” Masvidal for losing to the elite combatants. Still, he told MMA Junkie that he planned to “take his head off.”

“Even though he’s coming from losses, it’s just from Kamaru (Usman) and Colby (Covington) – it’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s been destroyed,’” Burns continued. “He lost to two of the best guys in the division, so I don’t look down on him. It’s going to be a good fight. Entertaining, both guys coming from a loss, and I want to take his head off.”

Masvidal Recently Said He Wanted to Fight Burns & Conor McGregor

During an interview with MMA Fighting earlier this month, Masvidal said fighting Conor McGregor was his top priority. However, with the Irishman still on the sidelines, Gamebred expressed his interest in scrapping with Burns as well.

Masvidal also said he wasn’t sure when he could fight Durinho as he was still dealing with his legal battle with Covington. “Chaos” accused Gamebred of punching him outside a restaurant in March and Masvidal is facing felonies for aggravated battery with great bodily harm and criminal mischief.

“I want to fight Gilbert — but is it going to be this year, is it going to be next year? I don’t know,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got to heal myself up, and also, not to be a Debbie Downer, but I do have some legal issues I’ve got to take care of and address, then I’ll get right back on the murder scene. I’ve got three felonies they’re charging me with. So I need to handle this, then it’s back to breaking faces.”