Dana White Looks Shredded in Shirtless Photo Months After Alarming Diagnosis

Dana White made a major life change last year, and physically, he’s never physically looked better as UFC president.

In September, White appeared on “The Action Junkeez Podcast” and revealed that around two months earlier, 10X Health System’s Gary Brecka said he only had 10 years left to live after running tests on White’s blood and DNA.

Brecka, who calls himself a “professional human biologist,” told the UFC boss that if he followed his nutrition and fitness advice “to the letter,” he could extend his life expectancy dramatically. The UFC president said on the podcast he had already been working with Brecka for 10 weeks, and he had lost 30 pounds. He also said other ailments were no longer affecting him, like excessive snoring and sleep apnea.

Well, fast forward seven more months and White appears to be as dedicated as ever to a healthy lifestyle. A photo of a shirtless White was captured while he was in a pool in Miami, Florida, the location of this weekend’s UFC 287. MMA Mania shared the photo and it can be seen below via the embedded tweet:

Dana White is shredded 👀 pic.twitter.com/zlR8RpmwJn — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 8, 2023

The UFC President’s Longtime Friend Told Him About Brecka & 10x Health System in Florida

White’s friend of 25 years, radio host Kerri Kasem, turned the UFC president onto Brecka.

“She hit me up before the summer and was like, ‘You’re one of my best friends,” White said on the show. “‘You’ve been such a good friend to me, blah blah blah. There’s nothing I could ever do for you, so I’m going to do this. I’m going to introduce you to this guy named Gary Brecka — 10X Health Systems is the name of his company — and he’s a human biologist. And he’s a mortality expert. This guy can take your blood and DNA, and tell you when you’re going to die. And he’s right within a month.’”

White Found Out He Was ‘All F***** Up’ After Undergoing Testing

White took Kasem up on her offer and while he was in Florida last summer, he underwent testing.

“So, we’re down there for my son’s 21st birthday party and I connect with this guy,” White said. “They come in and do my blood work and they scrape the insides of your cheeks to do your DNA. So it’s a Thurday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday we’re down there. The following Wednesday is when my results are supposed to be back. So, he calls me… and says I’m going to come out personally and walk you through your blood work.

“And I’m like, ‘Motherf*****.’ I wanted to know today when this was going to happen. So, he ends up coming out, sits down for three-and-a-half hours and goes through my blood work.”

Once he got the results, he found out that anything “that could possibly be bad [was] bad” and that he was “all f***** up,” which led to the overhaul of his old lifestyle. “He gave me 10.4 years to live,” the UFC president said.

White is back in Florida for UFC 287, which airs on Saturday via ESPN+ PPV.