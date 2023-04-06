Francis Ngannou Gets Put on Blast: ‘Wake Up’ & Phone Dana White

Francis “The Predator” Ngannou’s decision to pursue free agency has been met with some heavy-handed criticism by Chael Sonnen.

The former UFC fighter appeared in front of MMA Junkie on April 4, putting Ngannou on blast, stating that Ngannou was the victim of a “joke” in regards to rumours of fighting Tyson Fury, and resembled “a deer in the headlights” where MMA business practice is concerned.

Ngannou vacated his UFC heavyweight title in January 2023 in order to explore free agency in boxing and other MMA promotions. In light of his precarious negotiations with Tyson Fury and Bareknuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC), Sonnen implored Ngannou to “wake up” and that he needs to “call back his boss”. The “boss” in question is UFC President Dana White.

Sonnen says this in spite of White appearing to burn bridges with Ngannou backstage at UFC 285, saying, “It’s over, yeah. He’ll never be in the UFC again.”

‘Like a Deer in the Headlights’: Chael Sonnen Scolds Francis Ngannou

Sonnen voiced his thoughts on Ngannou to MMA Junkie, following the BKFC 41 press conference on April 4, “[Ngannou] had done a show yesterday with a gentleman who was a kind of [businessman],” Sonnen doesn’t name the interview. “And he was asking [Ngannou] some very basic questions about the business of MMA and [Ngannou] — he looked like a deer in the headlights.

“He didn’t have the foggiest idea of how to respond,” Sonnen continues. “I thought maybe he was past that; that he’d been around; he looked around; he kind of saw where the numbers come from and saw what made sense.

“But I think now that maybe he was still of the mindset of ‘I knocked out three guys in a row — and therefore —,'” Sonnen exaggerates his expression. “As though that just created money from the ‘MMA money tree’.”

“I don’t say that to tease him,” Sonnen clarifies. “Somewhere he’s going to finally realise and he’s going to want to call [the UFC] back. And when he does, I want them to answer the phone, I don’t want people to be mad at each other.” Sonnen believes the best option for Ngannou is still the UFC and the Jon Jones fight in particular is the “premiere” option.

“Tyson Fury put out an [April Fools] joke on social media that he and [Ngannou] was done and their fight was at [Wembley Stadium] on May 15. Tyson Fury made a joke. [Ngannou] has changed his whole life, his whole life is different because he thought [he was going to fight Fury], who is now using it as an April Fools joke!

“He’s got to wake up, and call back [Dana White]!”

The Status of Francis Ngannou’s Free Agency

“We [have had] a few meetings with [Ngannou],” PFL President Ray Sefo addressed reporters backstage at PFL 1, on April 2. “And those discussions are still going on, obviously there are a few other things [Ngannou] wants to pursue, like [boxing]. He knows where we stand with that too, it’s all positive.”

Sentiments were less than positive regarding Ngannou where BKFC was concerned. Promotion President David Feldman made an appearance on April 4 during the BKFC 41 media day, saying that Ngannou is “somebody we’ve certainly reached out to …. and we just feel like he’s asking for unrealistic money, and we’re not willing to pay that kind of money for him.”

“It’s 50-50 at this point,” with Ngannou, said Bellator President Scott Coker behind the scenes at the Bellator 292 ceremonial weigh-ins on March 9. “Maybe for the boxing side, it might work out. But to me, it has to be equitable for everybody, and that’s how I feel.”

The window of opportunity is closing for Ngannou, who faces a race against time to find a deal to suit his demands. The UFC were willing to offer Ngannou up to $ 8 million per fight, but the Cameroonian fighter also requested health insurance and fighter representatives, amongst other demands. Whilst the UFC created an $ 8 million baseline for Ngannou, he now struggles to find equity when bargaining with other promotions.