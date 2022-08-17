Dana White Says Paddy Pimblett’s Decision-Making ‘Hurts’ UFC

English UFC star Paddy Pimblett is up nearly 50 pounds since weighing in for his lightweight clash last month, and Dana White recently expressed his concern with “The Baddy’s” excessive weight gain.

Pimblett told the media in San Diego last weekend that he was tipping the scale around 200 pounds. The Baddy is known for indulging himself after appearing inside the Octagon, so it wasn’t a shock to fight fans that Pimblett ballooned up in weight after scoring a second-round submission against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23.

“I probably (weigh around) 200 (lbs),” Pimblett said via Give Me Sport. “When I’m a bit older, and once I start fighting ranked opponents, I will keep my weight down, but for now I enjoy putting a little bit of chub on.”

Well, according to the UFC president, Pimblett packing on the pounds affects more than just himself. White said to the media on Tuesday that when The Baddy is several degrees away from the 155-pound division, it “hurts” the promotion as they have to be more mindful when booking the Englishman a fight.

Further, White pointed to the overall health consequences of gaining and losing a substantial amount of weight during a short period of time.

“It’s not good for you,” White said via MMA Junkie. “We all know that. We know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad, and it definitely doesn’t prolong your career. It’s tough on your body and your organs and stuff like that, but listen: He’s a grown man. He can do whatever the hell he wants to do.”

“It makes it tough for us too, because when we’re in the matchmaking room, we want to throw together a fight, maybe we can throw him on a card in a month, a month-and-a-half, it hurts us too,” the UFC president continued.

“We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him, because he’s nowhere near close to weight, and what you don’t want to do is put that kind of pressure to cut that much weight in that short amount of time.”

Pimblett Mooned His Doubters After Making Weight Last Month

Because The Baddy had gained a ton of weight before, some doubters emerged who didn’t think he could hit the lightweight limit for the Leavitt fight. So, after he weighed in at 156 pounds the day before UFC London, he exposed his rear after taking aim at his detractors.

“For everyone who tried to fat shame me and say I’d miss weight or f******, what was it, pull out, kiss my a**,” Pimblett said.

Pimblett Hasn’t Lost as a UFC Fighter

The Baddy is 3-0 as a UFC athlete. He boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-3, earning six wins via KO/TKO, nine by submission and four via decision. The 27-year-old combatant has finished all three of his UFC opponents.

He made his promotional debut in September 2021 and knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round. The Baddy returned six months later and took out Rodrigo Vargas with a first-round rear-naked choke.

And as mentioned, Pimblett caused the O2 Arena to erupt last month when he snatched Leavitt into a rear-naked choke.