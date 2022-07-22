Paddy Pimblett Sends Wild Message to UFC Doubters By Exposing Himself

English fighting star Paddy Pimblett successfully made weight for his UFC lightweight showdown this weekend, and he had a message for those who doubted him. And part of his message was mooning the camera.

Pimblett is set to battle Jordan Leavitt, who also made the divisional limit, during the promotion’s London event on Saturday. “The Baddy” has taken some heat over the past few months for ballooning up in weight due to poor eating habits.

At one point after his win over Rodrigo Vargas in March, Pimblett hit the scale 40 pounds heavier than the 155-pound weight class he competes in.

Well, Pimblett weighed in at 156 pounds on Friday, putting to rest any doubt that he couldn’t make lightweight. After he stepped off the scale during the promotion’s official weigh-in, The Baddy scolded the non-believers.

“For everyone who tried to fat shame me and say I’d miss weight or f******, what was it, pull out, kiss my a**,” Pimblett said while smacking his exposed rear-end.

Watch the moment below via ESPN’s MMA Twitter:

The Baddy Promised to ‘Tea Bag’ Leavitt at UFC London

Pimblett has been on another level all fight week. While speaking with the media during the UFC London media day on Wednesday, Pimblett said he was planning to “tea bag” Leavitt during their match.

“I’m gonna tea bag him, man,” Pimblett said via MMA Junkie. “I’m gonna tea bag him like it’s Modern Warfare 2. … I squat as close to his head as I possibly can without the ref shouting at me. I’ll just squat up and down like I’m on Modern Warfare 2.”

Pimblett made it clear that he has sour feelings for “The Monkey King,” something that he developed since signing on to fight the American.

“I didn’t mind him up before the fight got announced, do you know what I mean?” Pimblett said. “But he’s talking all sorts of crazy s***, lad. He’s an absolute crab. Do you know what I mean? He can’t throw a punch to save his life, and he’s trying to talk sh*t. It’s mad. He’s talking about my opponents? I’d say that my nan is dead, and she’d finish him. Do you know what I mean?”

Play

UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Explains What 'Teabagging' Is Ahead of his fight with Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23, Paddy Pimblett gave the "uninitiated" a lesson on what "teabagging" is. 2022-07-20T14:52:46Z

Pimblett Fully Intends to Strike With Leavitt

The Baddy told the media on Wednesday that he fully intends to stand and trade with Leavitt, and not take the fight to the canvas.

“I’m going to take his head off,” Pimblett said. “I’m not going to be shooting on takedowns. I’m coming to stand with him to take his head – off. I’m going to take his chin home with me. He can’t throw a punch to save his life, lad. He can’t, lad. He comes to fight not to lose. He doesn’t come to fight to win. He comes in to fight not to lose.

“Do you know what I mean? Try to take me down and sit on top of me and sniff my balls for three rounds. It’s not going to work.”

Saturday will mark Pimblett’s third bout with the UFC. The Baddy (18-3) made his promotional debut in September 2021 when he knocked out Luigi Vendramini. He followed up that win with a rear-naked choke win over Rodrigo Vargas in March.