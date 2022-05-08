UFC Boss Gives Big Reaction to Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White appears open to setting up a clash between lightweight bruiser Michael Chandler and MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Chandler’s challenge posed to “Notorious” came after he landed a devastating head kick on Tony Ferguson. The two top-10 155 pounders collided during the UFC 274 featured bout at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona. The kick shut Ferguson’s lights off and Chandler was crowned the victor by second-round KO.

When speaking with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan at the center of the Octagon, Chandler called for his shot at rematching the winner of the night’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

However, if the UFC brass doesn’t grant him a fight with the eventual winner, Oliveira, then he’s more than willing to welcome McGregor back to the cage. And he’s down to scrap at welterweight.

Chandler called out McGregor after his KO win 🗣 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/m7Rk5jTrvE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 8, 2022

“I’ve got one dude on my mind,” Chandler erupted. “Conor McGregor! You’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best.

“You and me at 170!”

The UFC President Called Chandler vs. McGregor ‘A Fun One,” Questioned Who Wouldn’t Want to See It

White was asked during the post-fight press conference about Chandler’s challenge and the potential pairing of “Iron” versus McGregor. The UFC president appears onboard, however he reminded everyone that Notorious still doesn’t have a clean bill of health.

“Yeah, that’s a fun one, man,” White said. “I mean, who the hell wouldn’t want to see that fight?”

“But, Conor’s not ready yet,” the UFC president continued. “Conor’s hurt. So, when Conor’s 100 percent and can actually really start training for a fight, then we talk about what’s next for Conor.”

White then posed a question to the media members in the room. “But, listen. Who doesn’t want to see Chandler versus Conor, raise your hand?”

After a few moments, White pointed to someone in the room. “Oh, he’s just messing with his camera there. I thought he was raising his hand,” White laughed.

Last month, the UFC president told SunSport that it’s possible fight fans will see McGregor fighting again in early fall.

“I literally have nothing for him right now, he’s not ready,” White said. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

“We’re looking at early fall, if everything goes right,” White continued. “If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall.”

McGregor Is Also Up for the Fight, Responding to Chandler the Same Night

McGregor was watching UFC 274, and he took to Twitter shortly after Chandler’s booming call out.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”