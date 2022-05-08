Conor McGregor Responds to Michael Chandler’s Epic Challenge at UFC 274

Michael Chandler challenged Conor McGregor after earning a thunderous head kick KO over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

“Iron” earned the win on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona. And when he spoke with color commentator Joe Rogan after the fight, Chandler shared his interest in fighting the winner of the event’s headliner between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

But, if the UFC decides to go with someone else, the former multiple-time Bellator 155-pound champion has another idea. He wants to welcome McGregor back to the Octagon at welterweight. Watch below via the Twitter embed:

“I’ve got one dude on my mind,” Chandler erupted. “Conor McGregor! You’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best.

“You and me at 170!”

Shortly after Chandler’s challenge, the Irishman took to Twitter to respond. And McGregor appears interested in the fight.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it,” McGregor tweeted. “A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”

UFC President Dana White Said McGregor Could Return in Early Fall

Fans could see McGregor back inside the Octagon in early fall. That’s what UFC president Dana White said recently to SunSport.

“I literally have nothing for him right now, he’s not ready,” White said via the outlet. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

“We’re looking at early fall, if everything goes right,” the UFC president continued. “If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall.”

McGregor Said He’s Done at Lightweight

“Notorious” has made it clear that he doesn’t want to cut to 155 pounds anymore, which is likely why Chandler offered to fight the Irishman at welterweight. McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, and he feels his best when he’s not depleting himself to get to the lightweight divisional limit.

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame,” McGregor said to The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis in March. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

“I don’t want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against [UFC welterweight champion Kamaru] Usman. Jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong. Plus, he’s on the older side.”

