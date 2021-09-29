Dana White Goes on Warpath: ‘Absolute F****** Loser’

UFC president Dana White has had it with his longtime rival, former world champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

White and “The Golden Boy” have sparred through traditional media and social media for years, and in the most recent episode of their feud, the two fired at each other over fighter pay.

It all started after the UFC 266 main event when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defended his strap against No. 2-ranked contender Brian Ortega via unanimous decision. It was an all-out war between the two, but “The Great” showed off his championship-level grit and skill, earning the victory.

After the bout, De La Hoya tweeted at Volkanovski, saying he should be paid more while ripping the UFC president about pay.

“Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth,” De La Hoya tweeted. “@danawhite have some f****** respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve.”

A little while later, White shot back at De La Hoya, calling him a “crackhead” and claiming that De La Hoya faked getting COVID-19 to get out of his scheduled boxing bout with ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort earlier this month.

“STFU U crack head,” White tweeted. “Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance.”

De La Hoya Hit Back, Calls White a ‘Pathetic Piece of S***’

Of course, White’s comments did not go without a reply from The Golden Boy.

“That’s all you got @danawhite?,” De La Hoya wrote. “You’re accusing me of FAKING a virus that killed almost 700,000 Americans to avoid a fight?? You pathetic piece of shit you’ve never even laced up the gloves. And you completely ignored my original point I made about UNDERPAYING YOUR FIGHTERS”

That’s all you got @danawhite ? You’re accusing me of FAKING a virus that killed almost 700,000 Americans to avoid a fight?? You pathetic piece of shit you’ve never even laced up the gloves. And you completely ignored my original point I made about UNDERPAYING YOUR FIGHTERS — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 28, 2021

De La Hoya also retweeted a picture of what appears to be White leading a box-and-burn class. The UFC president worked as a boxing instructor before getting involved with the promotion. See the photo below:

Once a lowly boxercise instructor, Dana now runs the UFC 😂 pic.twitter.com/mbrPgMF4YB — Tom (@TWALTZ) September 28, 2021

White Aimed Fiery Rant a The Golden Boy in Response

The UFC president then took to Instagram to respond to The Golden Boy. In the Instagram Story, White wrote that although De La Hoya “accomplished big things in boxing,” he is an “absolute f****** loser.”

In terms of fighter pay, White claimed that De La Hoya lied about how much he paid ex-UFC champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz to fight during the Golden Boy Promotions MMA event in 2019.

“Don’t worry about Volkanovski, you clown,” White said via MMA Fighting. “He has a team of very intelligent, sophisticated people behind him and he’s clearly doing very well for himself. If he needs to buy an 8-ball, then maybe he will reach out to you for some guidance. It’s no secret you’re a liar, drug addict and all around scumbag. It doesn’t matter that you ‘laced up the gloves’ and there is no doubt you accomplished big things in boxing but out of the ring you are an absolute f*cking loser.

“When you were a one and done MMA promoter, you lied about what Chuck [Liddell] and Tito [Ortiz] would make and you paid everyone sh*t!! Not to mention you didn’t even take the time to learn the names of the fighters on your card. So f*ck off. Leave the fight promoting to me. And do the whole world a favor and fight Vitor Belfort so we can all watch you go to sleep!”

