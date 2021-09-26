Dana Fight Destroys Athlete: ‘Faking That You Had COVID’

The UFC president didn’t miss the chance to fire back at his long-time rival, ex-boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya.

Dana White and “The Golden Boy” have a history of publicly disparaging the other and after UFC 266 conclude on Saturday night, they did just that.

During the main event on September 25, 2021, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski retained his title by defeating No. 2-ranked contender Brian Ortega via unanimous decision.

After Volkanovski had his hand raised inside the Octagon, De La Hoya took to Twitter and commented to “The Great” that he made “1/20” of what he is worth. He also tagged White in the tweet, telling the UFC president to respect himself and the fighters more by giving them a bigger piece of the pie.

“Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. @danawhite have some f****** respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve.”

White Claimed De La Hoya Faked His Battle With COVID-19, Wanted to Watch Vitor Belfort ‘KTFO’ The Golden Boy

And of course, White fired back at the former boxing champion, calling him a “crack head” and claiming that The Golden Boy faked his COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of his scheduled boxing match with ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

The two were set to box during Triller Fight Club earlier this month.

But De La Hoya pulled out, saying he had tested positive for COVID-19. He also shared a video of himself at a hospital battling the virus. Boxing legend Evander Holyfield stepped in for De La Hoya on short notice and lost to “The Phenom” by first-round TKO.

“STFU U crack head,” White responded to De La Hoya. “Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance.”

De La Hoya Is Eyeing Floyd Mayweather for His Return Fight

The Golden Boy’s scheduled bout with Belfort was supposed to mark his comeback as the 48-year-old boxer hasn’t competed since 2008. De La Hoya is still preparing to make his return, but don’t expect it to be against Belfort.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, De La Hoya said that he has is eyeing a rematch with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr., claiming that he will offer “Money” $100 million to box. The Golden Boy also dismissed the idea of boxing The Phenom, saying he would have knocked out Belfort in half a minute.

“Five days of hell,” De La Hoya said of his COVID-19 battle via MMA Mania. “And guess what? You know who I’m gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather. I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million. Let’s do it. I would have knocked (Belfort) out in 30 seconds. Let’s go.”

De La Hoya and Mayweather have boxed once before with Money earning a split-decision nod over The Golden Boy in 2007.

