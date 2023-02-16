Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones Welcoming Him to Commentate UFC 285

Jon Jones is okay with his fierce rival, Daniel Cormier, commentating for his heavyweight title bout at UFC 285 next month. And “DC” is ready to work.

“Bones” and Cormier competed twice in the past for the light heavyweight title with Jones besting DC via unanimous decision in 2015 and KO in 2017. The second bout was overturned to a no contest after Jones failed a drug test after the fight. Jones and Cormier’s fights were not only highly competitive but they were also fueled by animosity and tension – which included a pre-fight press conference brawl. Some regard Jones and DC’s rivalry as the greatest in UFC history.

But, now that DC is retired and works as one of the promotion’s main color commentators, it appears Bones is ready to bury the hatchet. And that includes being cool with Cormier taking part in his championship match on March 4 against Ciryl Gane.

“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do,” Jones tweeted on February 15. “I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother.”

Cormier took to his YouTube channel to respond to Bones’ tweet. “You guys know our history and you guy knows how I feel about Jones, and we have felt about each other in the past,” Cormier said.

DC said humans have built-in biases for those they know and care about. But, he’s mindful of that, saying: “I truly believe that I try so hard not to be biased that I go the other way. So, all my teammates are generally pretty upset with me when I call their fights.”

Cormier Said Jones Was Showing Signs of Maturing

Cormier said he didn’t need Jones’ permission to call the fight. “It’s kind of nice to hear the fighter acknowledge that even with our history, he believes that I could do him justice,” Cormier continued. “And do the job fairly.”

Cormier reminded viewers that he commentated on Jones’ scrap with Ovince Saint Preux in 2016 — during the height of their rivalry. “I thought that I did him justice,” Cormier said. “At the end of the fight, he flipped me off when he left the Octagon.”

“He even said after the fight, ‘I don’t know what he said but I imagine he wasn’t very nice,’ Cormier continued. “It seems like Jones is now maturing. He seems to be taking a much different approach to the build to the fight and how he’s approaching everything.

“But, it feels nice for him to acknowledge: ‘I think this guy can do me justice.’ Even with everything.'”

It’s No Longer About ‘Him & I Anymore,’ Cormier Said

Cormier acknowledged that Jones’ fight is no longer with him and that he was looking forward to seeing Bones’ heavyweight debut.

“Ultimately, it’s not about him and I anymore,” Cormier said. “It’s about him and this undertaking. Him finally going up to fight at heavyweight. And honestly, it has the potential to be a crazy fight. I was talking to [Joe] Rogan today, and we bounce off of each other, back and forth, about things about the fight. And how excited we both are to call this fight. Because, it’s a big one.

The former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion also admitted that it was “good” to see Jones become an active combatant again, praising his skill.

“As a fan of the game, it’s good to see him back,” Cormier said. “For as long as I have done this, for all the bad blood and all the fighting, the immature acts that Jones and I have put on at times, I have always said and credited him for being who he is: one of the most phenomenal fighters and gifted fighters inside the Octagon. He’s extremely talented. He’s got a fight IQ unlike many. He’s always in great shape, he’s always in great cardio shape. He can fight long. He can fight the hard fight. We’ve seen him get through tough with Alexander [Gustafsson], we’ve seen him get through tough with me, we’ve seen him get through tough with Thiago Santos and with Dominick Reyes.

“There are so many good things about him in fighting. And that is going to be on display on March 4 against Ciryl Gane.

Cormier said that he’s unsure if he will conduct an interview with Bones during fight week, or if they’ll be together during Jones’ pre-event fighter meeting. DC also said that he wasn’t entirely sure how “tongue in cheek” Jones’ tweet was. But regardless, Cormier will be prepared to call Bones’ fight in a few weeks.