Daniel Cormier Shares Update About Star ‘Brutally Attacked’ by UFC Rival

Ex-UFC king Daniel Cormier shared a “serious” update about Colby Covington, who accused UFC rival Jorge Masvidal of attacking him per court documents obtained by ESPN.

The long-drawn dispute between Covington and Masvidal was expected to conclude at UFC 272 when the two finally got the chance to resolve their differences inside the cage in March at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, things soon escalated quickly.

On March 21, Covington was at dinner with the Nelk Boys after an appearance on the “Full Send” podcast at the Papi Steak in Miami, Florida. According to an incident report obtained by ESPN via the Miami Police Department, it was on this night that the two got into a physical altercation.

Following the affair, Covington shifted away from his usual controversial self. He has maintained a low profile while the legal proceedings go on.

Recently, he made headlines for winning about $50,000 after finishing 7th in a record-setting poker tournament at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

In an episode of ESPN MMA’s “DC & RC” show, former two-division champion Cormier talked about Covington earning some extra cash in his time off from competition.

“Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries from being brutally attacked on the street by Jorge Masvidal,” Cormier said. “Colby Covington needs to stay away from the public eye and do exactly what he’s doing.

“And while making money? Hats off to Colby Covington. To be attacked in that way, viciously, it would be hard to come back and do other things.

“So, Colby Covington is doing what he needs to do, relaxing, playing some cards, and making money. It’s a good thing.”

Covington Defeated Masvidal at UFC 272

Covington asserted his dominance over Masvidal with ease through superior grappling abilities. Although “Gamebred” had a good shot that clipped Covington in the later rounds of the bout, he would lose by a lopsided unanimous decision that saw two judges score it 50-44 and 50-45 for “Chaos.”

Unfortunately, there was too much heat in their rivalry, and the pair could not move on. The best friends turned enemies continued to talk trash, with Masvidal stating that their beef was far from over.

In police documents retrieved by MMA Fighting, authorities confirmed that the victim in the incident, previously identified as Covington, went to the Miami Beach Police Criminal Investigation Division to provide a sworn statement on the incident.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion pressed charges and reported damages worth $15,000 to his $90,000 Rolex watch that he was wearing on the night.

Masvidal Has Been Calling for a Shot at Conor McGregor

“BMF” title holder Masvidal has been rallying to welcome former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor back to competition. McGregor recently returned to training in all areas of mixed martial arts and looks as good as ever, reports his head John Kavanagh.

McGregor expressed interest in the idea of a potential showdown against the 37-year-old Florida native but nothing concrete has come of yet.

Previously, company president Dana White had dismissed talks of the matchup stating Masvidal was too big for McGregor, who’s been a traditional featherweight but also competed at higher weight classes. He won the lightweight gold and scored a knockout at welterweight.

A pairing between the two seems unlikely until the Irish icon solidifies a date for his comeback and Masvidal resolves his ongoing legal battles.