Donald Cerrone Wants to Cement Legacy Before Retiring With UFC Records

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is closing in on retirement, but before it’s all said and done, he wants to cement his UFC legacy.

Cowboy will meet Jim Miller during UFC 276 on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During media day on Wednesday, Cerrone spoke about his fighting future. The 39-year-old fan-favorite fighter has been adamant that he wants to compete 50 times under the Zuffa banner, which would be a first. He’s already fought 47 times between the UFC and WEC and Saturday night will mark his 48th bout.

However, the man known for his “anytime, anywhere” mantra may not shy away from breaking that landmark record.

“If they call me for 51, I’m going to say all right, I’ll be there,” Cerrone said via MMA Fighting. “I don’t care, it doesn’t matter. I never gave much for the opponent. Whoever wants to have some fun and hopefully it’s a big New Year’s card or a Fourth of July card, a nice big blowout. A nice goodbye but the opponent whoever wants to bite down and have some fun.

“It’s kind of weird to ask or think about but 50’s a pretty solid number for me. It’s fun now I’m not fighting for anybody but myself. I don’t have to worry about anything. I don’t have to go out there and try and ‘this one’s for you grandpa, this one’s for you, I want to show my submission game.’

“How about Cowboy you just go get 50 because god***** you want 50. That’s kind of where I’m at my life now.”

Cerrone Said He Wants to Set Records Nobody Can Even Touch

Cowboy already boasts multiple UFC records, including most knockdowns and most post-fight bonuses. Cerrone and Miller, along with former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, are tied for the most wins in UFC history with 23.

So, when the dust settles on Saturday night, Cerrone or Miller will break the record with a victory.

But, Cowboy stands alone on top of the mountain with the number of fights he’s had under the Zuffa umbrella. And he wants to continue to add to his legacy.

“My plan, I want to put records where people can’t even touch,” Cerrone said. “Fifty fights under Zuffa — I want these young kids to be like ‘I’m just fighting to get one or two to keep my job, and he’s got 50 of them?’ To me that’s cool.

“To put statements down like that so this is huge. This is legacy fighting. That’s what it’s all about now.”

Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Fell Apart 2 Times in a Row

Cowboy was supposed to be locked inside the Octagon will fellow UFC veteran Joe Lauzon twice in the past month, however each bout fell apart at the last minute. And although Cerrone would’ve been down to fight Lauzon at UFC 276, he’s more than happy to be battling Miller.

“Joe would have been fun, too,” Cowboy said. “Jim’s going to be just as fun. Jim is gonna bite down and come play. It will be fun, but this is one of those fights where someone’s O must go!

“We’re legends. It’s cool to be in that state. To fight another guy in the same category, and we’re setting more records.”