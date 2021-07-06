Conor McGregor Reveals Message From Rival’s Wife [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is heading into an important trilogy battle against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, and his latest promotional antic includes the Irishman dragging Poirier’s wife into the mix. McGregor posted a screenshot that appears to show Jolie Poirier attempting to send McGregor a personal message on Instagram.

You can see that tweet below.

McGregor also sent a strange voice message to Poirier earlier on the same day via Twitter.

In that message, McGregor can be heard calling Poirier a “peahead,” which is a call back to what McGregor said about his opponent before the two stars first did battle in a featherweight contest back in 2014.

You can listen to that message below.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Important Trilogy Fight Looms at UFC 264

McGregor won the first fight, but Poirier won the rematch in the lightweight division at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Now the two stars are set to meet again at UFC 264, and it appears McGregor is doing everything he can to try to get into his opponent’s head before the fight.

The two seem to be entering the third fight with different mindsets.

Earlier in the week, Poirier revealed in an interview with ESPN that McGregor’s newfound grudge against him “reeks of insecurity” after the “Notorious” Irishman lost the second fight by knockout six months ago in Abu Dhabi.

While Poirier admitted McGregor was as special as they come in the sport once locked inside the Octagon on fight night, the American wondered what good it did McGregor today to try and turn back the hands of time to who the brash braggart was before the two UFC stars collided in 2014.

“I think it’s gonna be crazy Conor again, I’m pretty sure. How crazy can you be [though]? You got knocked out last time. We put you on airplane mode in front of the world, in Abu Dhabi. What can you say?” Poirier told ESPN.

While McGregor and Poirier were downright chummy before their last fight at UFC 257, the tone is way different this time around before UFC 264.

McGregor seems to believe his wild antics such as dragging his opponent’s wife into the promotion and that weird voice message will help him win the third fight, but Poirier has consistently maintained that what worked for McGregor before their first fight back in 2014 wouldn’t work on him today.

The world waits to find out which fighter is right. We’ll know on July 10 in Las Vegas.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is scheduled for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier and McGregor are knotted 1-1. UFC 264 is an important rubbermatch to decide their historic rivalry, and the winner will presumably be next in line for UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The stacked fight card also includes a massive welterweight battle between popular contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, as well as several other high-profile stars competing in important battles.

READ NEXT: Dustin Poirier Explains Stunningly Accurate Prediction

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel