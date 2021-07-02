‘Early Grave’ Prediction Proves Theory About Conor McGregor

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is getting back to his menacing aways ahead of his UFC 264 megafight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has been using some seriously brutal rhetoric over the past few days, including references to “murder shots” as well as his opponent heading to an “early grave”.

McGregor recently warned Poirier via social media. He posted, “3 fights against me for any man is an early grave. God bless”.

3 fights against me for any man is an early grave. God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

He also posted about those “murder shots” this week.

McGregor’s Tone Has Changed Before Third Fight vs. Poirier

While McGregor and Poirier were downright chummy before their last fight, the tone has changed dramatically before their third fight, especially for McGregor.

Poirier has a theory about that. He recently told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he expects the old Conor McGregor, aka the “crazy” one that says and does wild things all the way up to fight night, to be the McGregor he meets this time around.

Poirier’s theory appears to be proving true.

But “The Diamond” also said he doesn’t care if the so-called “crazy Conor” has returned. The American won the last fight by knockout, and he expects to do the same in this next one.

“The good thing about this one is if it’s crazy Conor again, I just don’t give a f*** anymore. I really don’t care,” Poirier said.

Poirier Remains Unconcerned About ‘Crazy’ McGregor

Before their 2014 battle, McGregor’s antics seemed to get under Poirier’s skin.

In fact, heading into the rematch seven years later before UFC 257, Poirier admitted to the media in most of his pre-fight interviews that it was part of what probably spelled his doom in the original fight.

McGregor got into his head before the fight, and that mae it easier for the “Notorious” star to knock him out.

But that same tactic won’t work this time around.

“I think it’s gonna be crazy Conor again, I’m pretty sure. How crazy can you be [though]? You got knocked out last time. We put you in airplane mode in front of the world in Abu Dhabi. What can you say?” Poirier said.

On a scale of 😯 to 😱, what was your reaction?? [ #UFC264 | July 10 | Live on E+ PPV: https://t.co/DZxtGSEqWu ] pic.twitter.com/yifJIGXZPk — UFC (@ufc) July 2, 2021

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is scheduled for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s the trilogy capper of one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history, and it’s likely to be one of the most-watched fights of the year.

Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round stoppage at UFC 257 in January 2021, and McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest back in 2014.

Now, the two stars are headed back into the cage to settle the score in a lightweight battle important for each man’s legacy.

