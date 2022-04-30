Fan-Favorite Dustin Poirier Makes Good on Promise to UFC Champion

It appears that Dustin Poirier has made good on the promise to donate to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s charitable causes.

Both men are known for investing time and money into their communities, and Poirier and his wife Joelie are the founders of The Good Fight Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving their hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Oliveira and Poirier competed for the Brazilian’s 155-pound strap at UFC 269 in December. And although “The Diamond” lost the bout via third-round rear-naked choke, he pledged to donate $20,000 to “Do Bronx’s” nonprofit, the Charles Oliveira Institute.

Fast forward a few months later and Poirier and Oliveira have figured out the donation logistics. The official Good Fight Foundation Twitter account confirmed on April 30: “Promise made promise kept! We are supporting Charles & his mission to empower the youth of Brazil. All the best to you in your upcoming title defense”

Oliveira responded to the tweet, writing: “Thank you very much Diamond. Your help is so important.”

É noix! Thank you very much Diamond. Your help is so important. Muito obrigado Dustin. Sua ajuda é muitissimo importante. https://t.co/2zTbhpymMK — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) April 30, 2022

“You’re the man @DustinPoirier,” the lightweight champion continued. “No words to describe how I appreciate your help, and your it will be a key to help unprivileged kids’ life.”

Poirier responded to Oliveira’s tweets, thanking his former opponent and wishing him good luck in his clash next week against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

“Thank you champ,” Poirier wrote. “Fight well.”

Thank you champ 🙏 fight well — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 30, 2022

Oliveira Founded the Nonprofit, Helps Underprivileged Youth Learn Martial Arts in His Hometown

The Charles Oliveira Institue, also known as The CB Institute, was founded by Oliveira, and it sets out to create avenues for underprivileged youth in Guaruja, Brazil, to learn martial arts.

The website explains:

The CB Institute is a nonprofit organization created by UFC Lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira to empower underprivileged children & young adults in Guaruja SP, Brazil through free-of-cost MMA & BJJ training and a mentorship program that leads to a more meaningful living away from drugs and violence. Team members Talita and Master Alexandre (aka “Valinho”) are dedicated to spreading the vision and values shared by Oliveira, showing relentless and unconditional support to the cause. The CB Institute relies entirely on donations, Charles Oliveira’s personal contributions, fundraisers and volunteer labor. The proceeds are entirely used to fund the MMA free training operation and gym costs (equipment, transportation to events, food, GIs, event registrations, staff, etc.)

On the other end, The Good Fight Foundation hits on several different needs in Louisiana, “from food insecurity to health care and environmental disaster relief,” the organization’s website reads.

Oliveira Is Set for His Second Title Defense, Taking on Gaethje Next Saturday

Do Bronx (32-8) gets back to action on May 7 when he puts his lightweight belt on the line for the second time. He’s drawn Justin Gaethje for his third consecutive pay-per-view main event, and their battle goes down at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Oliveira will look to extend his win streak to 11, while Gaethje hopes to finally become an undisputed UFC champion.

“The Highlight” is coming off his fight-of-the-year candidate victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in November. He’s 23-3 and is 5-1 in his last six bouts, with his sole loss being at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov.