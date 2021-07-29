Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor: Will They Fight Again?

UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have already fought three times, but some fans are already starting to wonder whether a fourth fight is on the way. Poirier won the historic rivalry 2-1 after stopping McGregor in the first round at UFC 264 on July 10. He also beat McGregor at UFC 257 in January, and McGregor beat Poirier back in 2014.

But the end of the most recent fight saw McGregor’s leg snap in a horrific injury so the TKO victory has been seen by some as a less than desirable way to end such an epic grudge match.

But will Poirier and McGregor fight again? There really is no firm answer to that question right now, but one could be on the way as time marches forward.

Poirier and McGregor might be heading into a fourth fight sometime next year, but they might also never fight again.

Let’s go over all the most important details about the potential fourth fight, and you can decide what you think will happen yourself.

UFC Boss Said Fourth Fight On The Way

UFC president Dana White told the media at the post-fight press conference for UFC 264 that a fourth fight would be made between Poirier and McGregor after the Irishman’s injury healed.

“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said per MMA Junkie. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Still, White knows McGregor’s broken tibia is likely to keep McGregor out of action for at least a year, so the fourth fight happening would have to happen way down the line.

In the meantime, Poirier’s MMA career will continue per White, and “The Diamond” is likely to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

“Who knows how long Conor’s out? So Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready,” White said.

White wants the fourth fight to happen, and that makes sense because the last two were among the best-selling UFC pay-per-view events in history.

Would McGregor Get Immediate Title Shot?

McGregor screamed “this isn’t over” after Poirier stopped him at UFC 264, but the plain truth of the matter is that it really might be over.

After all, McGregor is likely to be out of action for at least six months and the more likely amount of time is 12 months or longer.

Just rebounding from such a horrific injury is difficult enough all on its own, but add to it that McGregor is the wealthiest and most famous fighter in the world, and it is likely to make things that much hard on “Notorious”.

But let’s say McGregor does get back to fighting form, and it happens in about eight months or so. Let’s also say that Poirier has captured the UFC lightweight championship by that time since he will be favored by oddsmakers to do so against Oliveira.

Would McGregor get an immediate title shot against Poirier coming on his injury?

McGregor is just 1-3 in his last four UFC fights. He’s been finished in all three losses against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier (twice), and his only win came against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

So should he get the title shot in the lightweight division coming off all that? No way.

Might he though? Maybe.

Because McGregor is the most popular star in the sport, and the UFC is in the business of making money.

It might not be fair, but it’s the way the world works.

Will McGregor Ever Fight in UFC Again?

While it hasn’t been asked yet, it’s probably the most honest question of the group about the future of McGregor.

Is McGregor’s fighting career over?

Look, McGregor has been largely inactive since 2016. Now, he has a broken leg.

Moreover, McGregor is just 1-3 in last four UFC fights and he also lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

During that time, UFC fighters have continued to get better and better.

There’s no better example of that happening than Poirier. Over that same stretch of time, Poirier went 10-3, and even in the third fight he looked to be the better fighter than McGregor before the injury happened.

Poirier’s activity over the last five years helped him become the fighter he is in 2021. McGregor’s inactivity is at least partially responsible for who he became, too.

There’s really no way to go back in time and catch up now. McGregor already believed he could buckle down in one training camp to beat Poirier at UFC 264, and that failed miserably.

As time moves on and the recent past becomes less obscure to him, McGregor might realize it’s just better for him to just retire.

He can’t catch up to what others have done now, and his legacy will only be tarnished by more losses and boorish behavior.

READ NEXT: ‘All She Does Is Smash Fools and Cash Checks’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel