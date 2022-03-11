Ex-UFC Champ Threatens to Return & ‘Stop’ Conor McGregor

A former UFC champion recently threatened to return to the Octagon to “stop” Conor McGregor.

The interaction came after McGregor posted a video of himself hitting mitts with boxing gloves on. “Notorious” is now eight months removed from his leg break at UFC 264 in July 2021, and he’s on a mission to get back into the cage and fight.

Well, McGregor’s fellow former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo, chimed in on the footage. “Triple C,” who held the bantamweight and flyweight championships, tweeted a boxing “tip” to Notorious.

“Your hands are down and your distance is off,” Cejudo wrote. “Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the (goat emoji).”

Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the 🐐 https://t.co/0vcxTQuK0k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor fired back at Cejudo, sharing a clip of Cejudo training with Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and writing (via BloodyElbow.com): “The audacity of this little fat midget novice to be holding a kick pad for cris cyborg. Look at the state of him omg. Fat midget novice. @HenryCejudo u are a little fat midget novice.”

Cejudo Threatened to Return to the UFC as a Lightweight to Fight McGregor

The next day, the official ESPN MMA Twitter account shared Cejudo’s tweet to McGregor on their feed, which prompted another message from Cejudo. Triple C proposed that he come out of retirement and move up to lightweight to take on the Irishman.

“The same reason why you let people chew that front leg @thenotoriousmma is the same reason why I would stop you,” the freestyle wresting Olympic gold medalist tweeted. “What do you say I make my comeback at 155? @danawhite #therealhistorymaker.”

The same reason why you let people chew that front leg @thenotoriousmma is the same reason why I would stop you. What do you say I make my comeback at 155? @danawhite #therealhistorymaker https://t.co/BX2Ni47R8x — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

Notorious responded to Cejudo’s tweet, writing: “Shut up U Little fart.”

Cejudo then clapped back, tweeting: “I don’t mind being a fart. Farts have Gas. You always run out.”

I don’t mind being a fart. Farts have Gas. You always run out. https://t.co/uRvGUcEmtI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

Cejudo Thinks He ‘Picked’ on Dana White Too Much, So the UFC Won’t ‘Pay’ Him

In reality, Cejudo isn’t optimistic that he’ll return to the UFC.

“I don’t think so,” Cejudo said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie about fighting again. “I think the way that things are going, I think I talked too much s***. I think I picked on (UFC president) Dana (White) a little too much. He’s just not going to pay me. I’ve accepted that. This is why I’m able to throw out the kitchen sink from now on because it’s never going to change. It’s not going to change.

“He’s going to pay Jorge (Masvidal). He’s going to pay the 1 percent. He’s going to pay the entertainers – and that’s partially what I am. I’m an entertainer. I could sell a damn fight and I can fight better than all those dudes combined. It sucks, but that’s just the way it is. It’s just business. I ain’t mad. (I’m) maybe a little frustrated, but I ain’t mad. That’s just life.”

