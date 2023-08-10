An MMA Legend Is Eyeing a Boxing Match With Mike Tyson

Retired mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko is eyeing a boxing match with fellow fighting icon, Mike Tyson.

“The Last Emperor” (40-7, 1 N/C) competed in his last MMA fight in February. His Bellator heavyweight title rematch against Ryan Bader was billed as his swan song, and Emelianenko stuck to his word after failing to capture another major promotional title.

The 46-year-old Russian spoke with Ariel Helwani on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” on Wednesday when he confirmed he had no intention to don the four-ounce MMA gloves again. But, he said he’d like to try his hands with the sweet science.

“MMA is done, 100 percent,” The Last Emperor said. “I’m not going back to MMA. I want to try myself in boxing. I think that’s going to be interesting.

“After the last fight with Bader, I took a break. I started lifting weights a little bit, got some muscles back so my injuries are going away, so my shoulder feels better a little bit, and I started boxing, so I feel pretty good and pretty confident in boxing.”

‘I Will Be Ready,’ Fedor Emelianenko Wants Mike Tyson Inside the Ring

The Last Emperor has never battled in a boxing match. But, he made it clear to Helwani that “Iron Mike” would be a fun opponent for him. Tyson (50-6) ended a 15-year-long retirement in 2020 to face another former boxing world champion, Roy Jones Jr., in a one-off exhibition match.

The eight-round Triller main event played out and was declared as an unofficial draw. Well, Emelianenko watched the bout and it motivated him to challenge Tyson, who is 57 years old.

“We watched the fight on TV of Roy Jones Jr. vs. Mike Tyson,” Emelianenko said. “Mike Tyson would be an interesting fight. He has a big name, he’s a legend. … It would be interesting because you can see a lot of his videos on YouTube and all over the place, he’s still in good shape. He still works pads, he still has that same power.”

Mike Tyson vs. Fedor Emelianenko in October?

Tyson is currently helping prepare former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to take out WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury. They’re set to box in a non-title match in Saudi Arabia on October 28. With Iron Mike in the gym alongside “The Predator,” Emelianenko said he’d jump at the chance to fight Tyson during the night’s undercard.

“That would be awesome,” Emelianenko said. “If it would be possible I definitely would do it. I will be ready.”

“I always train,” he continued. “There was a camp right now in Russia. I was there. I’m always ready. I heard that Mike Tyson is going to help Francis Ngannou to prepare for this fight, so he’s probably in good shape too.”

For the past few years, combat sports fans have watched several boxer versus mixed martial artist boxing matches.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul picked up a win over MMA superstar Nate Diaz this past weekend, for example. Also, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis defeated Jones Jr. in April.

So, even though Iron Mike would have the clear experience and technical advantage, Emelianenko said he believes his time in the gym training boxing would make the potential legend-legend contest “interesting.”