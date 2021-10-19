Superstar Puts Dana White on Blast: ‘Nothing Humane About Him’

One of the biggest names in MMA is not a fan of the president of the sport’s biggest promotion.

Former Pride heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko, who many regard as the greatest MMA heavyweight of all time, recently gave his thoughts about UFC president Dana White. Although “The Last Emperor” is highly revered in the sport, he has never competed under the UFC banner.

In what is billed as his retirement fight, the 45-year-old Russian is set to fight Timothy Johnson on October 23, 2021, in the main event of Bellator 269 in Moscow, Russia. And ahead of his potential retirement fight, Emelianenko spoke to TASS.

During the interview, The Last Emperor said White has “no respect for any human being,” respecting “only money.”

“A very unfavorable impression,” Emelianenko said via the outlet. “Money means everything to him, he has no respect towards fighters, no respect for any human being. Only money and that’s all.”

“There is nothing humane about him and I found that quite revolting,” The Last Emperor continued. “Money, of course, is important for living and for the family. But trading human relations for money is unacceptable.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’