Mike Tyson Challenged After Giving Advice to UFC Star Conor McGregor

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping doesn’t agree with Mike Tyson’s latest advice for Conor McGregor.

Speaking with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo on the “The Fight Card” podcast, Tyson said “Notorious” shouldn’t pursue the promotion’s elite for his comeback. Instead, he should compete three times against lower-ranked opposition to “feet wet.”

“After a defeat, you should do a couple of fights to get your feet wet,” Tyson said via MMA Junkie.

“Conor, I think you should build your confidence up and go do what you do: win excitingly,” Iron Mike continued.

When Cejudo pitched the idea of McGregor fighting No. 9-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson for his return bout, “Iron Mike” said about “El Cucuy”: “Well, that’s a tough fight. He’s a warrior, regardless if he loses. He makes exciting fights. It’s hard to beat that guy.”

Tyson reiterated that he doesn’t want to see McGregor inside the Octagon against a high-level combatant. “No big-time guy, let him get three fights and build his confidence back up. Every fight the opponent goes to a higher level.”

Bisping Disagrees With Tyson’s Advice for McGregor

Bisping thinks it’s “risky” if McGregor takes Iron Mike’s advice. In short, “The Count” said that McGregor losing to a divisional elite like Charles Oliveira isn’t as detrimental to his career as dropping a contest to a lower-ranked fight.

“The circumstances with McGregor right now, it’s a risky one,” Bisping said in a recent YouTube video via BJPenn.com. “Tyson said have two or three fights before you go into a big fight like that. There’s risk and there is reward. There’s no guarantees in the fight game and if he loses to them (someone outside of the top five), then it’s even worse if he was to go in against the champ, Charles Oliveira. (If) you go up against the champ Charles Oliveira (first), you get beat, oh well, so what? No big deal. Everybody’s losing to him right now. Charles Oliveira is the man.”

“However, if (Conor McGregor) loses to someone ranked down the pecking order, ranked six, seven, something like that, now it’s a very different conversation that’s taking place.”

McGregor Will Hopefully Be Back to Full Training Soon

Speaking last week with Sky Sports last week, Notorious shared that he is close to be back to full training. McGregor has been on the mend since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021.

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit.” McGregor said via the outlet. “I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

And to MMA fans’ delight, McGregor will be focusing on returning to the Octagon, not to boxing.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports,” McGregor continued. “I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”