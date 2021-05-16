UFC Fighter Calls Out Tesla CEO Elon Musk: ‘Let’s Go!’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk better deliver a car to a top-ranked UFC lightweight as soon as possible.

During the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15, 2021, Beneil Dariush earned the biggest win of his professional MMA career, defeating longtime top lightweight Tony Ferguson by dominant unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Dariush outgrappled Ferguson for the majority of the bout, handing “El Cucuy” his third loss in a row. It was the Iranian-born fighter’s seventh win in a row and he has set himself up for a possible title eliminator bout next.

On Saturday night, Dariush entered the Octagon ranked No. 9 in the 155-pound division. And when the rankings update next week, he could break into the top five as Ferguson was ranked No. 5.

During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Dariush said he was expecting a child soon, so he likely won’t compete until late 2021 or into 2022.

He also took a hilarious shot at Musk, saying he is still waiting for a Tesla car he ordered six months ago.

“I want to call somebody out,” Darish said. “Joe, I want to call out your buddy. Elon! Elon Musk! Where’s my wife’s car, bro? I’ve been waiting six months. I’m having a baby, I need a good car. I’ve got to protect my daughter, let’s go Elon. Get me my car!”

Watch below:

“Where’s my wife’s car, bro?!”@beneildariush used his mic time to call out Elon Musk about the delivery of his Tesla 😅 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/ohLy0p07a2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

UFC 262 Results

A major fight went down in Dariush’s division on Saturday night. In the main event, Charles Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight title by defeating Michael Chandler via second-round KO.

See the results of UFC 262 below:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via second-round KO

Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson via (30–27, 30–27, 30-27)

Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos via third-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza via first-round submission (armbar)

Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett via first-round TKO

Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko via first-round submission (armbar)

Early Preliminary Card

Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany via second-round TKO

Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano via second-round technical submission (D’Arce choke)

