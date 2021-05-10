Conor McGregor on Whether He’d Do Joe Rogan’s Podcast [LOOK]

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has interviewed some of the biggest stars in MMA on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. However, he’s never had on the most famous MMA fighter of them all, Conor McGregor.

Rogan, whose popular podcast streams on Spotify, has recorded over 1600 shows since launching it in 2009. He’s spoken with several A-list celebrities, including Kevin Hart, Elon Musk and Jamie Fox. From the fight world, Rogan has chatted with the likes of former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” Jorge Masvidal and current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

However, McGregor has never been featured on The Joe Rogan Experience. And to his fans’ excitement, he’d “love to” speak with Rogan on it as he has “a lot of respect” for the UFC color commentator.

On Saturday, “Notorious” fielded fan questions on Twitter. One user asked McGregor if he would ever go on Rogan’s podcast.

“I’d love to!” McGregor answered. “I feel at some stage we should! I’ve a lot of respect for Joe. He shouted me out before anyone else in the UFC also. Before I had signed with the company.”

I’d love to! I feel at some stage we should! I’ve a lot of respect for Joe. He shouted me out before anyone else in the UFC also. Before I had signed with the company. https://t.co/yLEKC0ErMb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 10, 2021

