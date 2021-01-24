Fighters React to Dustin Poirier Defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Paid in full. No. 2 ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier avenged a loss from over six years ago, defeating No. 4 ranked Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday night.

The first round was a back-and-forth affair that saw the fight on both the feet and the ground. During the opening frame, Poirier landed multiple powerful calf kicks on McGregor, which took its toll on the Irishman. Halfway through the second round, “Notorious'” leg appeared compromised and he was then caught with Poirier’s boxing, leading to a TKO victory for “The Diamond.”

With the victory, Poirier will likely fight for the vacant lightweight title should champion Khabib Nurmagomedov drop the belt.

Poirer and McGregor’s fellow fighters reacted to the massive bout:

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal, Khamzat Chimaev & More React to the UFC 257 Main Event

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote, “This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality.”

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

The UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” and Poirier’s training partner, Jorge Masvidal, tweeted, “I’ve know @DustinPoirier since his first or second fight in the ufc and so happy for him to be now one of the best fighters in the world #ufc257.”

I’ve known @DustinPoirier since his first or second fight in the ufc and so happy for him to be now one of the best fighters in the world #ufc257 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 24, 2021

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wrote the American flag and shrug emoji:

He continued, “Congratulations DP.”

Congratulations DP 👊🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 24, 2021

Rapidly rising star Khamzat Chimaev, who has poked at McGregor several times on social media the past few months, tweeted an image of Notorious on the canvas:

Top-ranked UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling tweeted, “Poirier reminding the world who he is!! Very impressive performance from Dustin, especially utilizing those calf kicks. I don’t think Conor realized what those felt like.”

Poirier reminding the world who he is!! Very impressive performance from Dustin, especially utilizing those calf kicks. I don’t think Conor realized what those felt like. #UFC257 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 24, 2021

Askren wrote, “Damn DP did it!!! Wow.”

Damn DP did it!!! Wow — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

He continued, “Conor is overrated!”

Conor is overrated! — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

Former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos wrote, “Congrats @DustinPoirier on a great performance. Lightweight division it’s deeper than ever been. Hope the Champ decides what he’s going to do so the division keep moving forward.”

Congrats @DustinPoirier on a great performance. Lightweight division it’s deeper than ever been. Hope the Champ decides what he’s going to do so the division keep moving forward #UFC257 #ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 24, 2021

Top-ranked women’s strawweight fighter Michelle “Karate Hottie” Waterson tweeted, “Ooooo mmmmyyyy goooossshhhh @DustinPoirier seals the freakin deal. Holy moly!!! #ufc257.”

Ooooo mmmmyyyy goooossshhhh🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 @DustinPoirier seals the freakin deal. Holy moly!!! #ufc257 — Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) January 24, 2021

Ali Abdelaziz, who manages the likes of UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 1 ranked Justin Gaethje, wrote, “Khabib is the king.”

No. 5 ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson wrote, “Nice fight gentlemen @TheNotoriousMMA x @DustinPoirier. Good finish Dut -CSO- Great Fights tonight @ufc. Was great to see fans in The stands #ufc257.”

Nice fight gentlemen 🥇@TheNotoriousMMA x @DustinPoirier . Good finish Dut ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Great Fights tonight @ufc Was great to see fans in The stands #ufc257 pic.twitter.com/KuBIAc0l7L — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 24, 2021

Top-15 welterweight Belal Muhammad wrote, “PAID IN FULL.”

PAID IN FULL — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 24, 2021

Khabib is the king 🤴🏾 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 24, 2021

The manager continued, “Can you imagine what @Justin_Gaethje Will do this boy legs.”

Can you imagine what @Justin_Gaethje Will do this boy legs 🦵 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 24, 2021

UFC 257 Results

See the results below:

Main Card

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via second-round TKO

Lightweight: Michael Chandler def. Dan Hooker via first-round TKO

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov def. Andrew Sanchez via third-round TKO

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez def. Amanda Ribas via second-round TKO

Preliminary Card

157-Pound Catchweight: Arman Tsarukyan def. Matt Frevola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Middleweight: Brad Tavares def. Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Pena def. Sara McMann via third-round rear-naked choke

Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio def. Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

150-Pound Catchweight: Movsar Evloev def. Nik Lentz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: Amir Albazi def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

