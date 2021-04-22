Megafight Revealed for Floyd Mayweather [LOOK]

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has his next megafight pay-per-view event set for June 5 according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger. The revealed plan is for Mayweather, 44, to face YouTuber Logan Paul, 24, in a boxing exhibition bout, and it appears the event will feature some strange terms. Mayweather could be outweighed by more than 30 pounds on fight night. Mayweather will have to weigh no more than 160 pounds for the fight, while Paul will not be able to weigh more than 190 pounds.

In boxing terms, that means a middleweight will be fighting a cruiserweight.

Coppinger posted the information about the upcoming boxing bout on Twitter. He posted, “Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Triller.”

Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Trillerhttps://t.co/rj1QE2MhWd — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 22, 2021

The location of the fight was not revealed, but Mayweather recently posted on Instagram that there were five candidates to host his fight against Paul.

He posted, “Where do you guys think the fight should be?”

The choices listed were Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Can Logan Paul Match Brother’s Epic Win?

Paul, 24, is 0-1 as a professional boxer, but he’s one of the most famous celebrities in the world thanks to his success on YouTube and other social media platforms. His younger brother, Jake Paul, is also a YouTuber and is coming off an impressive first-round knockout victory over ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

After the stunning win, Logan Paul tagged Mayweather on social media to make sure the boxing champ saw it.

Apparently, Mayweather did see it. Now, Logan Paul will hope to pull off an even bigger feat than Jake Paul did. Against “Money May”, Logan Paul be seeking to hand the 50-0 Mayweather the first loss of his professional boxing career.

Well, sort of.

Mayweather vs. Paul won’t be a legit prizefight, so it won’t actually go on Mayweather’s official boxing record. Instead, Mayweather vs. Paul will be an exhibition bout similar to last year’s Triller event featuring Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Still, Paul will hope to do enough in the fight to be declared the victor, and that will be a monumental task for the relative novice boxer.

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao couldn’t do it. UFC superstar Conor McGregor couldn’t either.

Now, it’s Paul’s turn to try.

Mayweather vs. Paul Moves to Showtime PPV?

Another interesting aspect of Coppinger’s report is that his sources indicate the proposed pay-per-view fight will move from Fanmio to Showtime pay-per-view.

Originally, Mayweather vs. Paul was set to happen via Fanmio. The bout was scheduled for February 20, but the fight was postponed. Coppinger reported on Wednesday the pay-per-view will now happen via Showtime pay-per-view, the same premium cable network on which Mayweather finished his illustrious boxing career by stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017.

Ring Resume: Floyd Mayweather | SHOWTIMESHOWTIME Boxing analyst and Hall of Famer Steve Farhood takes a look into the boxing career of five-division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather. #SHOSports Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: goo.gl/s8CWVT Follow SHOWTIME Sports: Facebook: facebook.com/ShoSports/ Twitter: twitter.com/SHOsports Instagram: instagram.com/shosports Snapchat: snapchat.com/add/shosports Official Site: sho.com/sports Follow SHOWTIME Boxing: Facebook: facebook.com/ShoBoxing Twitter: twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing Instagram: instagram.com/showtimeboxing… 2017-08-16T16:36:57Z

So it looks like Mayweather vs. Paul is set for June 5, and it looks like everyone who already paid Fanmio for the Mayweather vs. Paul pay-per-view will need to seek a refund from the company.

Regardless, Coppinger’s report revealed Mayweather’s next megafight was on the way, and it should turn out to be one of the most-watched sporting events of 2021.

READ NEXT: Ryan Bader on Jones vs. Ngannou: ‘Hard To Go Against Him’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel