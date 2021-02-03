Floyd Mayweather Shocks World With Superfights: ‘Winner Take All’

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather revealed the three superfights he’s planning for 2021, and all three are major blockbuster special exhibition boxing bouts against superstar celebrities.

Mayweather posted his massive megafight plans via social media on Wednesday, and the 43-year-old’s masterplan for the next 11 months includes boxing bouts against YouTubers Logan Paul and Jake Paul as well as a ‘winner take all’ grudge match against rapper 50 Cent.

Mayweather posted, “…I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All’.”

You can see Mayweather tease the bout vs. 50 Cent below.

Mayweather’s current plans include at least three fights and maybe even a fourth one. It’s hard to know from what Mayweather posted whether any of the fights he listed (Logan Paul, Jake Paul, 50 Cent) would be one of his planned exhibition bouts in Japan or if he has a fourth bout in mind.

Regardless, Mayweather named YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul as his potential 2021 opponents.

Mayweather’s exhibition bout vs. Logan Paul was supposed to happen on February 20 via Fanmio, but the fight was recently postponed.

Mayweather revealed he still plans on facing Logan Paul, but the American also said he’d be happy to face Jake Paul after that assuming the 2-0 novice pro boxer gets by ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren on April 17.

“This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of Course the one with me and Logan Paul, and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well,” Mayweather said.

Mayweather also addressed recent comments from former friend 50 Cent about being willing to face Mayweather in a boxing exhibition bout so long as there was not a weight limit.

Basically, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, doesn’t think he could make weight for the potential fight.

“I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year we can do an exhibition then,” Mayweather said.

But while Mayweather is happy to share the loot for the megafights with the brash young YouTubers, Mayweather’s stipulation for 50 Cent was that it had to be a winner take all about.

That means that the only person who gets paid that night should the fight actually happen would be the winner.

Obviously, Mayweather strongly believes he’d be the victor vs. 50 Cent.

“The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent It has to be Winner Take All’, Mayweather said.

Mayweather posted that same message about his 2021 megafight pans with different photos on Instagram.

One featured Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

Another one depicted Mayweather vs. Jake Paul.

The other was Mayweather vs. 50 Cent.

Mayweather is 50-0 with 27 KOs. He retired after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017, but it’s clear after his big announcement that he’s not nearly done yet making money inside a boxing ring.

READ NEXT: PFL’s Claressa Shields: ‘Does She Know Who the F*** I Am?’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel