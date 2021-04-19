UFC Star Trolled By Jake Paul, Logan Paul, And Mom

UFC star Ben Askren did a heck of a job trolling Jake Paul during the promotional build-up for their boxing match on Triller, but the tables sure turned after Paul scored a viral knockout against him on Saturday night.

After the boxing bout, Askren got trolled by Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and even their mom, Pam Stepnick.

The mother of the two YouTubers said Askren was lucky not to leave the ring on a stretcher. She posted, “Really, you thought you were ok? Ben, you fell sideways when the [ref] told you to step forward. Glad you didn’t get removed by a stretcher.”

Really, you thought you were ok? Ben, you fell sideways when the red told you to step forward. Glad you didn't get removed by a stretcher. https://t.co/niR13Uo537 — Pam Stepnick (@PStepnick) April 18, 2021

Additionally, Stepnick had her say immediately after the fight. You can watch her chat with MMA Junkie below. She said, “He’s unstoppable. And the world can, you know, let his actions show that he’s proving himself.”

"He's just unstoppable. And the world can just, you know, let his actions show that he's proving himself."@JakePaul made his mama proud with that knockout of Ben Askren. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NbUteYXuFG — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 18, 2021

Askren Trolled by Jake Paul

Askren was also trolled by his opponent.

After the fight, Jake Paul went on social media to laugh about his first-round knockout over the former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Next, Paul claimed to have retired Askren and asked who wanted to be the next person he sent packing in the sport. He posted, “Who should I retire next?”

WHO SHOULD I RETIRE NEXT? https://t.co/ZI08p0Xnjd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Finally, Paul sarcastically praised boxing trainer Freddie Roach for his work with Askren before the fight. Roach is most famous for guiding boxing legend Manny Pacquiao into superstardom, but the renowned coach couldn’t quite pull off the same feat with Askren. Paul posted, “Freddie Roach really perfected Ben’s defense!!”

Freddie Roach really perfected Ben’s defense !! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Askren Trolled by Logan Paul

Askren was also trolled by Logan Paul.

Askren made an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast before the fight against Jake Paul, and after the bout Logan Paul reminded Askren about the things he said on that show about his brother.

Most notably, he suggested Askren was a “genius” for having convinced people he actually had a chance to win the fight. He posted, “ben askren came on my podcast and said he was a genius. at first i doubted him. but after convincing the world he had a chance of beating jake, exploding on social media, and collecting a massive bag, even though he lost… that man WON. GENIUS”.

ben askren came on my podcast and said he was a genius. at first i doubted him. but after convincing the world he had a chance of beating jake, exploding on social media, and collecting a massive bag, even though he lost… that man WON. GENIUS @Benaskren — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 18, 2021

He also posted a short clip from Askren’s appearance on the podcast. In the video, Askren explained to Logan Paul before his fight against Jake Paul that he would probably lose if Jake Paul “was really good” at boxing.

Askren said, “…but I think he’s probably not really that good.”

Logan Paul posted, “yeeeeesh”.

Stepnick Takes Aim at ‘Despicable’ Pete Davidson

But Askren wasn’t the only star to catch flak from Jake Paul’s mom.

Stepnick is proud of her sons, and it’s clear she wasn’t happy with the things Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson said while doing commentary for the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event.

She posted, “…Petey, your disrespect and lies about my son are despicable! You kiss Jake’s ass in his [locker room], but go into Funkys & tell the world Jakes “not a good person” “not a good influence on youth” “Nobody likes him” “piece of s***” #beashamed”.

#petedavidsonSNL @jakepaul Petey, your disrespect and lies about my son are despicable! You kiss Jake's ass in his LR, but go into Funkys & tell the world Jakes "not a good person" "not a good influence on youth" "Nobody likes him" "piece of shit" #beashamed — Pam Stepnick (@PStepnick) April 18, 2021

In summary, it seems messing with any of the family is a bad idea. Not only can they handle themselves, but they also back each other up.

