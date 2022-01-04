Floyd Mayweather Hints at 2022 Boxing Return & Opponent: Report

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be returning to action, the former world champion recently hinted.

“Money” is currently in Dubai, and during a press conference, announced that he’ll be conducting business with the United Arab Emirates this year.

“Big business, big business, big business,” Mayweather said. “Money May, along right here with my main man Ken from The Money Team.

“2022 in Dubai, right here,” he continued. “Exhibitions, big business, events in 2022. I’ll see you guys.”

Now, Mayweather didn’t directly state that he’ll be boxing in an exhibition match. But according to a report from DAZN, Mayweather hinted that he could box YouTuber Reshad “Money Kicks” Belhasa, and the potential bout could take place on February 20, 2022, at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel.

“I spoke with James McNair [a Mayweather advisor] about Money Kicks,” Mayweather said via the outlet. “We don’t really know, I think since he’s from here it would be great, it’s going to be a very special crowd, not too many people.

“So if you get a chance to come here, you must know that you’re very, very special for this event. But the kid Money Kicks is doing great things and I’m liking what I’ll see.”

Money Kicks Fought Twice in 2021, Has 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

Money Kicks is from Dubai and has an amateur boxing record of 2-0. He’s a famous YouTuber from his part of the world, boasting over 3 million subscribers on the platform. He also has two million followers on Instagram. Here is a video of his first boxing bout, which took place in July 2021 and resulted in a decision win for Money Kicks. Watch below:





Money Kicks (Rashid Belhasa) Vs Anas Alshyab Full Fight 2021-07-30T21:50:41Z

For his second bout, which took place in October 2021, he scored a KO win. Taking to Instagram after the victory, he announced that he would be ready to box in December 2021, challenging those who “have been talking behind my back.”

He wrote:

A lot of you want me to knock this person out… While a lot of people have been talking behind my back and causing drama although they called themselves my friends, I want to do it man to man in the boxing ring! December im ready once again to take over! In my city, infront of my people! Stop hiding and being scared.. let’s make it happen.

You can watch the KO win below:

Mayweather Boxed YouTuber Logan Paul Last Year

If Mayweather does end up boxing Money Kicks, it won’t be the first time he’s had an exhibition bout with a YouTuber. In June 2021, Money stepped into the ring with Logan Paul and the two boxed for eight rounds.

Although the match went the distance, no winner was declared.

For many watching, it was a surprising outcome as it was expected that Mayweather would take out the much less experienced combatant.

