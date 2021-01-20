Floyd Mayweather’s Final Troll of Conor McGregor? [LOOK]

If UFC superstar Conor McGregor actually achieves his goal of winning a world championship in boxing, his shiny gold belt could have a familiar face on it. According to a press release distributed by the World Boxing Council (WBC), all WBC championship belts going forward will be adorned with an image of McGregor’s bitter rival Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather will join Muhammad Ali and former WBC president Don Jose Sulaiman as the constant images that will appear on each WBC belt moving forward.

“I’m honored to have the WBC include my likeness on their Green and Gold belts for eternity,” said Mayweather per the release.

“I remember the first time I won a WBC belt and saw the photos of the great champions on there and always wanted to be there too. It really is a dream come true for me to be alongside the great Ali, and WBC founder Don Jose, and to be recognized by them for my contributions to the organization and the sport. I am beyond grateful to receive this honor. ”

The remaining three images on all WBC championship belts will be two all-time great WBC champions from that specific weight class as well as the picture of the current champion.

McGregor’s Boxing Past and Future Plans

Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th-round stoppage in August in 2017.

That was McGregor’s lone professional boxing match, though the 32-year-old has consistently stated since that fight he plans to return to the boxing ring before his career is over.

Recently, current WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman revealed to SunSport McGregor would be eligible to compete for a WBC championship in 2021 if he were to beat an opponent ranked in the top 15 by that sanctioning body.

McGregor seems to believe he’s on his way to facing WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao next. It remains to be seen whether the WBA would sanction a potential Pacquiao vs. McGregor bout for its version of boxing’s welterweight championship.

More concerning, of course, is probably that McGregor would be required to get down below boxing’s 147-pound welterweight limit to fight for the title. Otherwise, McGregor would probably be more apt to compete in boxing’s 154-pound junior middleweight division.

Mayweather’s Face Synonymous With Winning Inside Ropes

Regardless, Mayweather’s face will be featured on all WBC title belts going forward.

That means if McGregor ends up fighting as a professional boxer in 2021 and ends up facing someone in that sport for a WBC championship belt, he could be fighting for a belt that includes Mayweather’s image.

It wouldn’t be a direct troll job on the UFC superstar from the retired boxing legend, but it would serve as the final reminder of Mayweather’s superiority inside a boxing ring.

Because while McGregor’s goal is to win a world championship in boxing, Mayweather’s face has become synonymous with that honor.

