Trolling Conor McGregor: ‘World’s Biggest Chicken’ [WATCH]

Jake Paul released another video trolling UFC superstar Conor McGregor on Tuesday. The 23-year-old YouTuber, who is 2-0 as a professional boxer, is aiming to secure a $50 million megafight against the world’s most popular UFC fighter. But Paul’s latest viral video suggests the reason the fight isn’t happening is that McGregor is the “world’s biggest chicken”.

You can watch Paul’s video on Instagram below. The caption reads, “Conor McGregor says if it makes money it makes sense but is afraid to lose to a ‘YouTube Kid’.”

McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Viral Video Breaks Internet

Paul’s viral video hit half a million views less than an hour after it was released.

The video shows the fighter at a chicken restaurant ordering the “Conor McGregor sandwich”. A restaurant employee then hollers back to the cooks to make a “chicken sandwich”.

Paul says, “He’s the world’s biggest chicken. Conor, you were just talking about me in the media saying ‘if it makes money, it makes sense’.”

The video shows McGregor answering a question from a media person about Paul’s success as a professional boxer.

Paul says, “I offered you 50 million. You’re getting paid five to fight Dustin Poirier. I think you’re a chicken!”

Then, Paul mimics a conversation between McGregor and training partner Dillon Danis in which both fighters’ heads are photoshopped on top of chicken strips.

So this just happened. pic.twitter.com/ifTbWW7f9W — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) January 19, 2021

Love him or hate him, Paul seems intent on getting McGregor inside a boxing ring this year.

Whatever you believe about his chances in the fight, he’s at least matching McGregor so far in his ability to trash talk.

Whether that would matter in an actual fight remains to be seen.

READ NEXT: PFL’s Claressa Shields: ‘Does She Know Who the F*** I Am?’