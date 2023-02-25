Jon Jones on Francis Ngannou Leaving UFC: ‘Smart Move’

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said it was a “smart move” for Francis Ngannou to leave the UFC. And that’s because “The Predator” was able to avoid fighting him.

Ngannou vacated the heavyweight championship earlier this year and is currently a free agent. With his belt free, “Bones” will compete to become a two-division champion on March 4. He’ll battle former title contender Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With Jones starting the media rounds ahead of the event, he spoke with RMC Sport about his Octagon return, as well as Ngannou. Jones said during the interview that Ngannou deserved criticism for leaving the promotion before setting up a superfight with him. Further, UFC president Dana White said that Ngannou had declined a contract that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time.

“I don’t think I deserve any criticism,” Jones said. “I’m here — Francis had the opportunity to face me and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it’s Francis Ngannou. If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be a guy to dethrone me — he didn’t believe in himself.

“Francis didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself.”

Jones Tweeted That Ngannou Made the ‘Right Decision’ to Leave the Promotion

Several media outlets picked up Bones’ interview, which seemingly prompted a tweet from Bones about The Predator – further explaining his take on the former heavyweight kingpin.

“I found an interview of Francis talking about he’ll forever be the undisputed champion because no one beat him,” Jones wrote. “Once I saw that, my tone changed. I thought I would tell how I really felt. He did make the right decision, he left before I came back. Smart move!”

Alan Belcher Hopes Ngannou Signs With BKFC

If it was up to BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher, Ngannou would sign on with the promotion and become a bare-knuckle boxer. Belcher, who became the BKFC champ on Friday by knocking out then-champion Arnold Adams on Friday, spoke with MMA Fighting ahead of his BKFC 36 title tilt, saying he was “100 percent interested” in battling Ngannou.

“I want to fight the best in the world, and Francis Ngannou checks that box,” Belcher said. “It’s the attention and the publicity and the money that fighters want. I think this is what the fans want to see.

“In my last couple of years, I’ve set out to be a knockout artist. In my first fight [in BKFC], I went to a decision. I was just kind of feeling it out. But after that I really went to work, and now that I’ve got my feet wet, I’ve got my confidence, and what I’ve been working on is really figuring out the science of how to end the fight with the hands really quickly, and if it doesn’t happen very quickly, making sure that I’m winning every, single round by continuing to search for the knockout. A lot of coaches have even told me in the past not to try and knock someone out, and that’s my whole intention now. When I come to fight you, I’m coming to knock you out.”