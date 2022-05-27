PHOTOS: Tyson Fury Is Training MMA With UFC Legend

Legendary boxer Tyson Fury is doing MMA training with a UFC fan favorite.

On May 26, 2022, Nick Diaz posted a series of images of him with Fury in a boxing ring doing MMA and BJJ training.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyson Fury Shares His Experience Learning BJJ With Nick Diaz ‘Nice Bit of Rolling Around the Mat’

“nice bit of rolling around the mat,” Fury wrote in the comments of the post.

The session took place at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, FL.

Fans were excited to see the boxer working on MMA skills and shared their thoughts in the comments of the post.

“Real recognise real,” a fan wrote.

“love the Nick Diaz alignment!” another fan said.

“you are in good hands! Diaz is one of the best ever,” a commenter wrote.

“name a more bad a** duo then Nick Diaz and the Gypsy King,” someone said.

“f**kin love seeing this from The Gypsy King. Master of combat,” a fan said.

Former UFC fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson event commented on the post, “I’d love to be his 1st MMA fight.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have trained together. In May 2021 several videos of the two fighters training together were posted to social media.

Tyson Fury Called out UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou After His Last Boxing Win ‘Never Before Seen in the History of Our Sport’

Play

Tyson Fury Calls Out Francis Ngannou After Highlight Reel KO of Dillian Whyte Watch #tysonfury post fight intv after he beat #dillianwhyte in the main event of #furywhyte and then calls out MMA Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Next Up for Top Rank Boxing, The junior lightweight division will crown a king on Saturday, April 30, when WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) takes on WBO king Shakur… 2022-04-23T22:15:01Z

Fury claims he’s really retired from boxing following his win over Dillian Whyte on April 23, 2022. He cemented that thought when he called out reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who happened to be ringside at the time.

“Before we go I want to bring in Francis Ngannou,” Fury said during his in-ring interview. “I’m the boxing heavyweight champion, UFC heavyweight champion [motioning tot Ngannou] He’s in great shape, look at the muscles on him.”

“We’re gonna find out who is the baddest motherf—er on the planet,” Ngannou said.

The two shook hands and embraced following the exchange.

“This is going to be a very special fight,” Fury continued. “Like never before seen in the history of our sport.”

UFC President Dana White Shuts Down a Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Hybrid Fight ‘F****** Waste of Time, Energy, & Money’

According to UFC president Dana White, who Ngannou is still under contract with, the fight isn’t as close as many believe it is.

“That fight’s definitely not a lock,” White said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show. “Listen, they’ve been talking about it. Fury is the best boxer, one of the greatest boxers of all time. You look at the guys that he’s beaten and how easily he’s beating them. I don’t know. We’ll see how this thing plays out. I don’t love the crossover fights. I don’t love them.”

May wonder why White wouldn’t want to do the fight, especially after the wide success of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in 2016.

“Because they’re f****** stupid,” White said on the show. “F****** waste of time, energy, and money. I don’t know, it’s silly, but I get it. Everybody wants to try to … I don’t know. I don’t even know.”

He followed that up saying, “If you know anything about fighting, it’s a silly conversation.”

READ NEXT: Photo of Colby Covington’s Injuries From Jorge Masvidal Attack Leaked