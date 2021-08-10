Gable Steveson Explains Tweet to Dana White

Gable Steveson just won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling for Team USA in Tokyo, and now the 21-year-old has a myriad of options on the table for his immediate future. In between chatting with WWE’s Triple H and setting up an interview with the world’s most popular podcaster Joe Rogan, Stevenson chatted with Heavy on Tuesday about the cryptic message he sent earlier in the day to UFC president Dana White.

“Who wouldn’t want to be the baddest UFC champion on the planet? You know what I’m saying? I’m the baddest wrestler at 125 kilograms in freestyle wrestling for the Olympics. Who wouldn’t want to go out there and showcase your fighting skills and become the UFC champion?” Steveson said.

You can see the message Steveson sent to White below.

Some people on the Internet interpreted Steveson’s tweet as a message to White about sending his congrats to the Olympic champ for his stunning run at Tokyo 2020. After all, White and the UFC had sent their well-wishes to at least two other Olympic champions, so some believed Steveson was attempting to prompt the same for him.

“No, no, no,” Steveson said. “He’ll send his congratulations when he sends his congratulations. I’m not worried about that.”

Instead, Steveson said the message was sent to let White know he’s ready to start fielding offers.

“That was a tweet for me to start something up and let him know I’m here,” Steveson said.

UFC Would Have To Compete vs. NFL and WWE

Steveson will have a lot of options on the table. He could return to the University of Minnesota to continue his collegiate wrestling career, something made much easier now that he’s able to sign NIL deals such as the one he recently signed with Kill Cliff.

Steveson is also likely to be courted by WWE and the NFL.

The athletic phenom said he hasn’t received any offers from the UFC just yet, but that he’s definitely interested in considering an MMA career.

“Most definitely, UFC is something I’m interested in,” Steveson said.

Beyond UFC, WWE and NFL, there are likely to be plenty of other suitors, too.

Steveson was the NCAA heavyweight champion in 2021, and he thought the world had opened up for him after that massive victory. But after grabbing Olympic gold with an epic comeback in the last six seconds of the match?

And after celebrating with one of the most dynamic back-flip celebrations in history?

Things are even better somehow.

“The world has opened its door for me to pick an option to where I want to go, and I’m going to step in, see my options, and play it out well,” Steveson said.

That could be the UFC, but White will probably need to bring his best possible offer to help make it happen.

