Ice Bath for Joe Rogan: ‘Holy S*** That’s Cold!’ [WATCH]

UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan recently climbed into his first and second ice baths, and he filmed the events for his many fans around the world. Rogan posted the video of his first ice bath on Instagram over the weekend.

Rogan posted, “First time in an ice bath! Thank you @morozkoforge for this cold plunge! It’s A LOT more challenging than I thought it would be! Holy s*** that’s cold!…the temperature in there is 33 degrees Fahrenheit! Holy f***!!”

You can watch Rogan climb into the freezing cold water for the first time below.

“Hello, friends. I’m about to do an ice bath for the first time,” Rogan said.

“I just got done working out, and…Morozko has sent me an ice bath. I’ve never done an ice bath before. I’ve done cryotherapy before, but this will be my first experience in an ice bath or cold plunge, whatever you want to call it. So it will probably be a good thing to document. Here we go,” Rogan said.

The video shows Rogan climb into the cold water. He yells several profanities into the camera, and the video then shows him sitting down in the icy cold bath.

“Holy f***!” Rogan said.

The video doesn’t show it, but Rogan laser posted that he lasted less than two minutes in the ice bath.

Rogan Kept Talking About Ice Bath In Video About Sauna

Rogan’s next video was him sitting in a sauna, but all he could do there was continue to talk about his experience in the ice bath.

“Oh, hello friends. So I went straight from the ice bath into the sauna, and I have to tell you, there is no comparison. The ice bath is way more challenging,” Rogan said.

Rogan compared the two popular health measures.

“The sauna is challenging because right now, I’m at 27 minutes at 185 degrees and I don’t really want to be in here anymore. But I can talk to you and I can breathe and I can endure it. The ice bath was rough. I have to tell you, you’re boy went out like a b****. I did maybe a minute and a half, and I bailed. It was round,” Rogan said.

Rogan then talked with amazement about people he knows who can sit in ice baths for 5 to 20 minutes at a time.

You can watch that video below.

Rogan Took Icy Plunge Again For 20 Minutes

But Rogan didn’t give up on his apparent dream of becoming an ice bath ninja.

He tried the ice bath again a couple of days later, and this time Rogan lasted the full 20 minutes in the ice bath.

He recorded the entire event and posted it via Instagram on Monday.

You can watch Rogan climb into freezing cold water for the second time below.

“Oh, hello friends, I just got done working out, and I’m going to try the ice bath again. And hopefully, I can get more time this time. I figure the best way to do that is to hold myself accountable and film it. So here we go…”, Rogan said.

That strategy seemed to work. The video is over 20 minutes long, and it mostly consists of Rogan struggling to stay in the icy cold water. But he does it.

Rogan’s last appearance for UFC was as a commentator and post-fight Octagon interviewer at UFC 264 on July 10.

He’s likely to return to the same at UFC 265 on August 7.

