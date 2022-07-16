Top-Ranked UFC Star Carries Brother Out of Octagon After Bizarre Loss

UFC featherweight Herbert Burns, the brother of top-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns, was carried out of the arena by “Durinho” after suffering a loss on Saturday.

Burns met Bill Algeo during the promotion’s return to Long Island, New York, on July 16.

“The Blaze” entered the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years and he hoped to return to his winning ways. However, Algeo spoiled Burns’ comeback via second-round TKO after getting out of a seemingly fight-ending triangle choke.

The finish came after Burns was unable to get back to his feet when referee Keith Peterson stepped in to restart the action. Preceding that, Burns had limped to his stool at the end of the opening frame, leading to many believing that The Blaze was dealing with a knee injury.

UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier theorized that Burns was simply too exhausted to stand back up, especially with the mannerisms he was displaying before Peterson called off the bout.

Watch the fight-ending moment below via the embedded tweet:

Durinho Carried His Brother to the Back & The Blaze Left the Arena With Crutches

Regardless of what led to his defeat, The Blaze is now 0-2 in his last two contests and his professional mixed martial arts record fell to 11-4. ESPN posted a photo on their Twitter thread of Durinho carrying his brother. See below

Gilbert Burns carried his brother Herbert out of the arena after his loss at #UFCLongIsland (via @Scott_Fontana) pic.twitter.com/wcqbywOeGW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

ESPN also shared a video of Burns and Durinho leaving the UBS Arena. The Blaze is seen using crutches while his right knee is in a brace. Watch below:

Herbert Burns left on crutches after #UFCLongIsland with his brother Gilbert alongside him. pic.twitter.com/wdki3OHQtN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Burns shared a message on social media a little later, saying in a video: “What’s up, guys? I want to thank everyone for the support today. Unfortunately [it] wasn’t the result I was looking for. My knee gave out. It was not stable and I could not continue fighting. I couldn’t finish the triangle. I couldn’t perform the way I wanted to, but I’ll be back.

“I don’t know what is going to happen there. Another surgery, we will see. I will keep you guys updated, but I just want to let you guys know that I love you guys very much. And you guys mean a lot to me.”

MMA World Reacts to the UFC Long Island Stoppage

Reactions to Algeo’s victory over Burns poured in on social media, with some taking note of Burns’ injury while others questioned the fighter’s heart.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping tweeted: “Good call from the ref.”

Good call from the ref — michael (@bisping) July 16, 2022

Former World Series of Fighting featherweight champion Georgi Karakhanyan tweeted: “fighters like Herbert burns should never fight you could clearly tell he didn’t want to be there.”

fighters like Herbert burns should never fight you could clearly tell he didn’t want to be there. — Georgi Karakhanyan 🥩 (@georgimma) July 16, 2022

UFC bantamweight contender Randy Costa tweeted: “Damn… hopefully @HerbertBurnsMMA’s knee is ok.”

Algeo is now riding a two-fight win streak, improving his professional mixed martial arts record to 16-6. Before his loss to Algeo, Burns had a five-fight win streak snapped by Daniel Pineda at UFC 252 in August 2020 via second-round TKO.

Burns boasts wins over the likes of Evan Dunham, Nate Landwehr and Luiz Gomez. He earned a spot on the UFC’s roster after defeating Darrick Minner during the third season of Dana White’s Contender Series in April 2019.