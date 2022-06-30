Jorge Masvidal Has Strong Response to UFC Star’s No-Takedown Fight Offer

To try and secure a fight with Jorge Masvidal, top-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns said he was willing to not go for a takedown. But, “Gamebred” recently dismissed the condition and also shared his interest in the fight.

“Durinho” spoke with MMA Fighting about Masvidal, promising he’d sign a contract stating that he wasn’t allowed to take the fight to the canvas.

“I can sign the contract — no takedowns,” Burns said to the outlet. “Let’s just do it. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to putting on a show. Another crazy fight and another crazy finish and I do believe I can strike with Jorge Masvidal.

“Once again, I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy. I think he’s very tough, he’s one of the BMF’s, over 50 fights, but I still believe I can knock him out.”

Burns last competed in April at UFC 273 when he battled Khamzat Chimaev in an epic thriller. Durinho came up short on the judges’ scorecards and he’s chomping at the bit to get back inside the Octagon with another big-name fighter.

Masvidal headline UFC 272 in March opposite Colby Covington. The fight largely went Covington’s way as he utilized his superior wrestling to control Gamebred on the ground, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Masvidal Told Burns to ‘Do His Thing,’ Declined the No-Takedown Offer

Gamebred recently admitted that he needed to work on his wrestling to continue competing at the upper echelon of welterweight. And Masvidal’s realization could have motivated Burns to try and make the no-takedown deal.

However, while speaking with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Masvidal declined the Brazilian’s offer, telling him to “do his thing.”

“No, no, no. I don’t want Gilbert to sign no contract that says no takedowns. Do your game brother, do what’s gotten you here,” Masvidal said via MMA News. “I know he’s a world champion in BJJ. I’m trying to work on my grappling, always getting better. So, do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do.”

Masvidal has made it clear in several interviews that the No. 1 fight he’s interested in is a clash with Conor McGregor. However, Burns is on Gamebred’s list as well.

“It’s definitely a fight that interests me,” he continued. “Before the Conor fight came up, (Burns is) the one that called me out, and I was like, ‘Man, this is a guy that comes to fight.’ The whole world doesn’t know him, but they will because he comes to fight.

“I’d like to fight once some of these little issues that I’ve got going on (go away).”

Masvidal Said He Planned to Wrestle at Penn State

When Masvidal was featured on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast in April, the popular fighter shared that he was planning on heading to Penn State to work on his wrestling. He admitted that he had an issue stopping top-tier wrestlers inside the Octagon and practicing at the university could help rectify that.

The best program in the country currently, for the last 10 years, is Penn State,” Masvidal said via MMA Fighting. “I’ve got some good friends over there, so I’m gonna go spend some time in Pennsylvania, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, and stay doing that, because I don’t feel like I have to work on my boxing — not to be cocky — or my kicking.

“It’s there any time. I’ve just got to sharpen it up before fights. So one of my main plans right now is go wrestle day and night and see what comes out of it.

“Then come back to the sport of MMA and see where I’m at. I don’t know how long that journey’s gonna take me. I don’t know if I’m gonna go there six months or six weeks until I get that breakthrough, but I know it will come from just being in there.”