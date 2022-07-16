UFC Warrior ‘Will End’ Jorge Masvidal By Knockout or Submission

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal and top-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns have both shown interest in fighting each other, but “Durinho’s” brother Herbert Burns doesn’t think Masvidal wants the scrap.

“The Blaze” (11-3) spoke on MMA Fighting’s “Trocação Franca” podcast ahead of his featherweight fight with Bill Algeo at UFC on ABC 3 this Saturday.

During the interview, Burns shared his thoughts on his brother’s potential showdown with Masvidal. And in short, he thinks Durinho would “end” Masvidal should they fight, but the Brazilian is skeptical about the clash even happening.

“I honestly think Masvidal doesn’t want this fight,” Burns said via the outlet. “He can’t turn down a fight since he’s the [Baddest Motherf*****] champion. If you’re the baddest man on the planet, how can you turn down a fight? You have to be up for it, but I think Masvidal doesn’t want this fight.

“If they do fight, Gilbert will end him. I don’t see this fight going past the second round. Gilbert finishes this fight.”

Burns Offered to Avoid Takedowns in Fight With Masvidal, Masvidal Turned Down the Idea

Burns and Masvidal have gone back and forth on social media and in traditional media about the potential pairing. Both fighters respect each other and have agreed that it’s a match that would likely produce fireworks.

Durinho even offered to sign a contract stating he couldn’t try and take the fight to the mat, but Masvidal adamantly turned the proposal down.

“No, no, no. I don’t want Gilbert to sign no contract that says no takedowns. Do your game brother, do what’s gotten you here,” Masvidal said to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin via MMA News. “I know he’s a world champion in BJJ. I’m trying to work on my grappling, always getting better. So, do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do.”

He told Martin that his No. 1 priority is fighting Conor McGregor next, but Burns is at the top of the list as well.

Burns Shared His Prediction for Durinho vs. Masvidal

The Blaze also gave his prediction for the possible Burns vs. Masvidal affair. Burns sees “Gamebred” as a star who is focused on the “celebrity life he has,” whereas his brother wants to “become champion.” But, regardless of dedication, the 145-pound combatant sees Burns finishing Masvidal either on the feet or on the ground.

And he also predicted it being an early night for Burns.

“The easiest path to victory [for Gilbert] would be to take him down and submit him,” The Blaze said. “Masvidal has good takedown defense, he’s not bad in anything. He has jiu-jitsu and striking, decent defensive wrestling, but Gilbert is better than him in all areas and is more motivated, wants to become champion, and I think Masvidal is content with the celebrity life he has.”

“Durinho can knock him out, no doubt. It’s a bad match-up for Masvidal. Masvidal doesn’t have the game for him. He couldn’t stop Colby from closing the distance, he couldn’t stop wrestlers from doing their thing. He’s struggled with that his entire career, and Durinho imposes those same difficulties with his world-class jiu-jitsu. Durinho is better than him in all areas, knocks him out or submits him. If they fight, it won’t go to a decision. Durinho finishes it early.”