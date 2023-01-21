UFC Star Poses Electric Challenge to Colby Covington: ‘I’m Coming for You!’

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington was called out by Gilbert Burns at UFC 283 on Saturday night.

“Durinho” walked to the Octagon during the pay-per-view featured bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was his first match since his epic war with Khamzat Chimaev in April 2022, and he wasted no time putting himself back into the win column.

Burns battled 170-pound veteran Neil Magny and he needed less than a round to tap out “The Haitian Sensation” with an arm-triangle choke. Burns spoke with UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier after the fact, and Durinho took the opportunity to challenge Covington.

“Colby Covington, I’m coming for you!” Burns erupted. Watch Burns’ callout below:

Covington hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022 at UFC 272. Prior to that, “Chaos” fought Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 264 and lost via unanimous decision.

MMA World Reacts to Burns Starching Magny

Burns improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 21-5 after defeating Magny. UFC 283 also marked Durinho’s ninth submission win. Here are some reactions to Burns’ win from the MMA community.

“The MMA Hour” host Ariel Helwani pitched three fights for the 170-pound division, including the already scheduled Leon Edwards for Kamaru Usman trilogy, as well as Burns versus Belal Muhammad and Covington versus Chimaev.

Edwards-Usman 3

Covington-Chimaev

Burns-Muhammad Those should be the next 3 top fights at 170. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2023

“Morning Kombat” host Luke Thomas tweeted, “Gilbert Burns scores a first-round head and arm triangle. Honestly, that was easy work for Burns. Magny couldn’t stop his grappling once it got going.”

“About 10 or so years ago, mount in MMA was nearly a lost art,” he continued. “A lot of fighters avoided it even some with BJJ backgrounds. Mount is much more popular as place to both seek and with the skills to hold it. I get Burns has an elite BJJ history, but love seeing the mount matter.”

MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura tweeted: “Gilbert Burns calls out Colby Covington. I love that that matchup. Covington vs. Burns or Covington vs. Khamzat. Those are the fights.”

“Gilbert Burns did not absorb a single significant strike in that Neil Magny fight… almost Chimaev like,” CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri tweeted.

MMA podcaster and former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub wrote, “Colby x Burns next.”

“@GilbertDurinho is a damn problem,” former bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo tweeted.