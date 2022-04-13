Gilbert Burns Makes Bold Demand of UFC After Loss

Gilbert Burns says he’s not done with Khamzat Chimaev despite his loss at UFC 273 and the welterweight contender wants another shot at his new rival.

Burns and Chimaev battled in a three-round war during the event, with “Borz” scoring the unanimous — albeit tight — decision. Burns took a risk fighting Chimaev, who was ranked No. 11 in the division leading up to the fight. Chimaev had a hard time finding an opponent but Burns stepped up, despite being the No. 2 ranked guy in the division.

The loss bumped Burns back to the No. 4 spot and moved Chimaev up to No. 3, which puts him on the verge of a title fight depending on his next bout, which will likely be a title eliminator against Colby Covington or Leon Edwards.

Gilbert Burns Wants 5-Round Fight With Khamzat Chimaev

Burns understands he might have to wait to see Chimaev again, but when they do, he wants to go a full five rounds.

“The way I see it too, is that we’re not done,” Burns told TSN. “I do believe we’re not done. For sure he moves forward in the rankings and they want to make that Colby (Covington) fight. But the way I see it, I’m not afraid to fight anyone in this division. Time and time again I’ve proved it. … I just want one thing back from Khamzat, I want the courtesy.

“I was No. 2 and I fought No. 11. I want a rematch with Khamzat. If he beats Colby, he’s going to fight Kamaru and I just want my rematch in his next three fights. I want my rematch and I believe we’re not done and one guy needs to get a finish. It’s just a fight that should’ve been five rounds. It should be more rounds and I think we kind of missed out a little bit on this fight.”

Burns said he struggled knowing the fight was just three rounds, but he didn’t have much of a choice with the PPV event already hosting two five-round title fights.

“When they offered me this fight, I asked for five rounds,” Burns said. ” They sent me the contract and fought with Ali (Abdelaziz). I was like, ‘F–k, I don’t want these three rounds, I want five rounds.’ (Abdelaziz said) ‘Oh, but they have these two title fights.’ And I said, ‘I don’t care, then make another one. I want five rounds.’ We went back and forth with the UFC and it ended up being three rounds. The fight was crazy entertaining, but I think if it was five rounds it would be way more entertaining.”

Chimaev was a massive favorite for his scrap with Burns but the Brazillian proved to be a much tougher test than he initially expected. Chimaev said in the lead-up to the fight that he was going to knockout Burns but that proved to be a much tougher task than he expected.

“I was too excited to knock him out,” Chimaev said in his post-fight press conference. “I was saying to everybody all week I was going to knock him out in one round. I tried to knock him out. That was wrong for me, from the beginning.”

He did admit that he enjoyed being pushed, bruised and bloodied by an opponent after rolling through his previous opponents.”

“I like that s—t,” Chimaev said. “I love my face bloody and sweaty and kick somebody, punch somebody. Make money, I got [$50,000]. I’m happy.”